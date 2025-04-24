Trump said it would be difficult to return Crimea
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump said that it would be difficult for Ukraine to return Crimea, as it was "given away" by the Obama administration. He evaded answering whether he was ready to recognize Crimea as Russian for the sake of peace.
US President Donald Trump said that Crimea would be difficult to return, reports UNN with reference to the BBC.
Details
Trump was asked if he sticks to his previous statements that Ukraine should give up territory to ensure peace, including Crimea.
"It depends on what territory," Trump replies, adding: "We will do everything we can."
Trump says that Crimea has nothing to do with him, but was "given away" by former US President Obama.
He says there was no fighting associated with Crimea and that it will be difficult to get it back.
Earlier
US President Donald Trump dodged the question of whether the White House is proposing to recognize Crimea as Russian in the context of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.