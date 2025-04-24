Trump said it would be difficult to return Crimea

US President Donald Trump said that Crimea would be difficult to return, reports UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

Trump was asked if he sticks to his previous statements that Ukraine should give up territory to ensure peace, including Crimea.

"It depends on what territory," Trump replies, adding: "We will do everything we can."

Trump says that Crimea has nothing to do with him, but was "given away" by former US President Obama.

He says there was no fighting associated with Crimea and that it will be difficult to get it back.

Earlier

US President Donald Trump dodged the question of whether the White House is proposing to recognize Crimea as Russian in the context of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.