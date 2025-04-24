$41.670.15
russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
06:25 PM • 140 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
04:02 PM • 15160 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

12:42 PM • 37651 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 55606 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 150350 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 174947 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 243742 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 110401 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 194312 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 62087 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Trump believes in Putin's desire for peace despite Russian strikes on Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 4364 views

Trump said he believes in Putin's desire for peace, despite Russia's attacks on Kyiv. The US insists on Ukraine's right to have an army in a peace agreement.

Trump believes in Putin's desire for peace despite Russian strikes on Kyiv

US President Donald Trump has said that he still believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is serious about a peace deal. This statement was made despite the fact that overnight the aggressor state carried out the deadliest wave of attacks on Kyiv in the last nine months, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

We are very firmly convinced that they both want peace, but they have to sit down at the negotiating table - we have been waiting a long time, they have to put them at the negotiating table, and I think we will get peace.

 - Trump told reporters in response to a CNN question during a lunch meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Har Støre.

In recent weeks, the US has been involved in negotiations on a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. Trump has made it clear that he is frustrated by the lack of progress.

Trump's reaction to the strike on Kyiv

In a post on his Truth Social social platform earlier on Thursday, Trump called on Putin to stop bombing Ukraine, writing: "I am not happy with Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and a very bad time. Vladimir, STOP! 5,000 soldiers die every week. Let's reach a peace agreement."

In his speech on Thursday, Trump also added that there is "a lot of hatred" between Ukraine and Russia, but insisted: "I think they both want peace, I believe it."

In addition, the President did not say whether he is considering new sanctions against Russia if it does not stop its attacks.

Addition

The US will demand that Russia recognize Ukraine's right to have its own army and defense industry as part of a peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv, according to people familiar with the situation.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who found refuge in the United States from the Russian war thanks to President Joe Biden's humanitarian program. Now they fear the prospect of deportation due to Donald Trump's aggressive immigration policy.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Jonas Gahr Støre
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
