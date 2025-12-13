Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearance

Indian fans in Kolkata, India, threw bottles and torn seats onto the field because Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi spent only 20 minutes at the stadium for the unveiling of a monument in his honor in the country. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

"Angry fans attending Lionel Messi's tour of India tore up seats and threw objects onto the field after his appearance at Salt Lake City Stadium in Kolkata," the publication writes.

Thousands of enthusiastic fans paid up to 12,000 rupees ($133) to see the football star, but were disappointed when he came out to walk around the field and was surrounded by a large group of officials and celebrities.

Messi is in India as part of his "GOAT tour" – a series of promotional events in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

His tour began with the unveiling of a 21-meter statue of himself in Kolkata, which was assembled by a team of 45 people over 27 days.

"For security reasons, it was unveiled virtually, which meant that thousands of fans instead went to the city stadium to be able to see the footballer. They chanted, bought T-shirts, and wore headbands with the inscription: 'I love Messi,'" the publication adds.

Initially, Messi walked around the stadium, waving to fans, but after his appearance was abruptly cut short, frustrated fans stormed the field and damaged banners and tents, while others threw plastic chairs and water bottles.

The 2022 World Cup winner, considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, was expected to play a short friendly match at the stadium.

"There were only leaders and actors around Messi... Why then did they call us... We had a ticket for 12 thousand rupees, but we couldn't even see his face," said a fan.

Another angry fan added that people paid the equivalent of a month's salary to see the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"I paid 5,000 rupees for a ticket and came with my son to see Messi, not politicians. The police and military were taking selfies, and the authorities are to blame for this," the fan said.

