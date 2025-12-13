$42.270.00
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 1274 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
10:39 AM • 3380 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
09:59 AM • 5396 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
08:44 AM • 7980 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
07:54 AM • 3478 views
Heavyweight joins: four EU countries already against plan for frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
07:37 AM • 4882 views
Trump administration ready to provide Ukraine with Article 5 NATO-based guarantee - Axios
December 13, 01:49 AM • 16150 views
US envoy Witkoff to meet Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin - WSJ
December 12, 09:33 PM • 31158 views
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF24
December 12, 06:15 PM • 37812 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
December 12, 05:00 PM • 33280 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

In India, fans threw bottles and torn seats onto the field after Lionel Messi spent only 20 minutes at the stadium. Thousands of fans paid up to 12,000 rupees to see the footballer, who arrived for the unveiling of a monument in his honor.

Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearance

Indian fans in Kolkata, India, threw bottles and torn seats onto the field because Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi spent only 20 minutes at the stadium for the unveiling of a monument in his honor in the country. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

"Angry fans attending Lionel Messi's tour of India tore up seats and threw objects onto the field after his appearance at Salt Lake City Stadium in Kolkata," the publication writes.

Thousands of enthusiastic fans paid up to 12,000 rupees ($133) to see the football star, but were disappointed when he came out to walk around the field and was surrounded by a large group of officials and celebrities.

Messi is in India as part of his "GOAT tour" – a series of promotional events in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

His tour began with the unveiling of a 21-meter statue of himself in Kolkata, which was assembled by a team of 45 people over 27 days.

"For security reasons, it was unveiled virtually, which meant that thousands of fans instead went to the city stadium to be able to see the footballer. They chanted, bought T-shirts, and wore headbands with the inscription: 'I love Messi,'" the publication adds.

Initially, Messi walked around the stadium, waving to fans, but after his appearance was abruptly cut short, frustrated fans stormed the field and damaged banners and tents, while others threw plastic chairs and water bottles.

The 2022 World Cup winner, considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, was expected to play a short friendly match at the stadium.

"There were only leaders and actors around Messi... Why then did they call us... We had a ticket for 12 thousand rupees, but we couldn't even see his face," said a fan.

Another angry fan added that people paid the equivalent of a month's salary to see the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"I paid 5,000 rupees for a ticket and came with my son to see Messi, not politicians. The police and military were taking selfies, and the authorities are to blame for this," the fan said.

Recall

"Inter Miami", thanks to two assists from Lionel Messi, became the MLS champion, beating "Vancouver Whitecaps" in the final - 3:1. This trophy was Messi's 47th in his career, and the American club's players - legends of the Spanish national team and Catalan "Barcelona" Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets - ended their careers in football.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
