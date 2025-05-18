$41.470.00
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV
May 17, 01:35 PM • 105952 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 12:09 PM • 78836 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 55613 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 65183 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 311031 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 254575 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 121970 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 118440 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 99045 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 121699 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Denmark will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth over DKK 4 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 418 views

Denmark is allocating the 26th package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of DKK 4.2 billion for 2025-2028. The aid includes artillery, ammunition and equipment for the Air Force.

Denmark will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth over DKK 4 billion

Denmark has announced its 26th military aid package to Ukraine, which includes artillery systems, ammunition, equipment for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and expansion of the training base. This is reported by the Danish Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the amount of aid is about 4.2 billion Danish kroner (about $630 million) for the period 2025–2028 and is financed by the Ukrainian Fund and the European Peace Facility.

Unfortunately, Ukraine's need for assistance and support has not decreased. I am happy and proud that we can once again allocate funds for donations that will make a difference on the battlefield in both the short and long term. Denmark has been a steadfast supporter of Ukraine from the very beginning of the war. We will continue to do so in the coming years

- said Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

The package includes the supply of artillery shells, including as part of the Czech initiative, as well as equipment for combat aircraft. In the spring of 2024, Denmark, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands joined forces to finance the purchase of ammunition, and additional funds will ensure stable supplies.

From the Danish side, we are doing everything possible to give Ukraine the best cards in hand, both on the battlefield and in the negotiating room. The best thing we can do here and now is to increase military support for Ukraine and strengthen Ukrainian defense capabilities

- said Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

"Ukraine's need for significant military support remains acute in light of the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine. This is also considered relevant in the long term after a possible ceasefire or peaceful settlement," the Danish Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Recall

On May 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, announced that Denmark is preparing its 26th military aid package for Ukraine. 

Denmark allocates over $40 million to Ukraine for artillery ammunition

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarNews of the World
Mette Frederiksen
Lars Løkke Rasmussen
Troels Lund Poulsen
Denmark
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
