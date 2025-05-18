Denmark will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth over DKK 4 billion

Denmark has announced its 26th military aid package to Ukraine, which includes artillery systems, ammunition, equipment for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and expansion of the training base. This is reported by the Danish Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the amount of aid is about 4.2 billion Danish kroner (about $630 million) for the period 2025–2028 and is financed by the Ukrainian Fund and the European Peace Facility.

Unfortunately, Ukraine's need for assistance and support has not decreased. I am happy and proud that we can once again allocate funds for donations that will make a difference on the battlefield in both the short and long term. Denmark has been a steadfast supporter of Ukraine from the very beginning of the war. We will continue to do so in the coming years - said Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

The package includes the supply of artillery shells, including as part of the Czech initiative, as well as equipment for combat aircraft. In the spring of 2024, Denmark, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands joined forces to finance the purchase of ammunition, and additional funds will ensure stable supplies.

From the Danish side, we are doing everything possible to give Ukraine the best cards in hand, both on the battlefield and in the negotiating room. The best thing we can do here and now is to increase military support for Ukraine and strengthen Ukrainian defense capabilities - said Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

"Ukraine's need for significant military support remains acute in light of the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine. This is also considered relevant in the long term after a possible ceasefire or peaceful settlement," the Danish Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Recall

On May 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, announced that Denmark is preparing its 26th military aid package for Ukraine.

