Denmark allocates over $40 million to Ukraine for artillery ammunition

Denmark is allocating over 300 million kroner ($44 million) for artillery ammunition for Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Danish Ministry of Defense, reports UNN.

Details

As noted in the Ministry of Defense, Denmark will finance the transfer of various types of artillery ammunition for Ukraine through Estonia. Continuing support, including the initiative to create the Nordic-Baltic Brigade, is on the agenda of the meeting between Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen and his Estonian counterpart Hanno Pevkur, the ministry said.

It is important that Denmark and our close allies continue to support Ukraine's struggle for freedom. We must continue to direct our support so that Ukrainians can resist Russian aggression. – said the Minister of Defense of Denmark.

He added that a possible ceasefire must be accompanied by concrete security guarantees, and Denmark has already confirmed its readiness to contribute to the peacekeeping mission.

Since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Denmark has made a number of contributions through Estonia in terms of maritime capabilities and artillery ammunition. In addition, Estonia launched its own ammunition initiative against the backdrop of a large shortage of artillery ammunition in Ukraine at the end of 2023.

