Denmark allocates over $40 million to Ukraine for artillery ammunition

$41.520.14
47.710.05
ukenru
A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details
03:00 PM • 15694 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

02:18 PM • 47895 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 35081 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 61476 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 39131 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 34584 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 31836 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 34903 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 44347 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 69415 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+21°
1.1m/s
35%
748 mm
Popular news

Russian drone attack on bus in Marganets: 9 dead and 32 injured, investigation launched

April 23, 08:25 AM • 29340 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 54954 views

In Sumy region, the director of the regional employment center shot himself with an automatic weapon: what is known

12:15 PM • 12161 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 38467 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

01:53 PM • 17265 views
Publications

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

02:18 PM • 47899 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 38580 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

12:40 PM • 61479 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 55067 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 75690 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andrii Sybiha

Rustem Umerov

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Marhanets

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

03:29 PM • 7660 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

01:53 PM • 17353 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 36742 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 36137 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 65938 views
Actual

The Guardian

Shahed-136

Twitter

S-400 missile system

9K720 Iskander

Denmark allocates over $40 million to Ukraine for artillery ammunition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

Denmark will finance the transfer of various types of artillery ammunition to Ukraine through Estonia. The Danish Minister of Defense emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine's struggle for freedom.

Denmark allocates over $40 million to Ukraine for artillery ammunition

Denmark is allocating over 300 million kroner ($44 million) for artillery ammunition for Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Danish Ministry of Defense, reports UNN.

Details

As noted in the Ministry of Defense, Denmark will finance the transfer of various types of artillery ammunition for Ukraine through Estonia. Continuing support, including the initiative to create the Nordic-Baltic Brigade, is on the agenda of the meeting between Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen and his Estonian counterpart Hanno Pevkur, the ministry said.

It is important that Denmark and our close allies continue to support Ukraine's struggle for freedom. We must continue to direct our support so that Ukrainians can resist Russian aggression.

– said the Minister of Defense of Denmark.

He added that a possible ceasefire must be accompanied by concrete security guarantees, and Denmark has already confirmed its readiness to contribute to the peacekeeping mission.

Since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Denmark has made a number of contributions through Estonia in terms of maritime capabilities and artillery ammunition. In addition, Estonia launched its own ammunition initiative against the backdrop of a large shortage of artillery ammunition in Ukraine at the end of 2023.

Denmark has allocated a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth almost a billion dollars: Umerov revealed the details03.04.25, 22:33 • 6824 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Politics
Hanno Pevkur
Troels Lund Poulsen
Denmark
Estonia
Ukraine
Brent
$65.91
Bitcoin
$93,646.00
S&P 500
$5,398.86
Tesla
$256.39
Газ TTF
$34.16
Золото
$3,308.09
Ethereum
$1,793.29