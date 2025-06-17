Russian attack on Kyiv: 55 injured already, no exact data on casualties

The number of injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation has increased to 55, more than 40 have been hospitalized, according to the police, 14 people have died, but there is no exact data on the victims, they are clearing the rubble in a high-rise building where the entrance collapsed, the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko said in Telegram, UNN writes.

The number of injured in the capital is increasing. Currently, there are 55 of them. More than 40 people were taken to the city's medical facilities. There is no exact information about the dead yet. Because rescuers are working on the ground - Klitschko wrote.

According to him, in particular, in the Solomyanskyi district, they are clearing the rubble in a residential building where an entire entrance collapsed.

Preliminary, according to rescuers and police, 14 people died - the mayor of the capital noted.

According to him, headquarters have been set up in the Solomyanskyi and Darnytskyi districts to help all those affected by the enemy's massive attack on the capital.

Let us remind you

Earlier it was known about 14 dead and more than 40 injured as a result of the Russian Federation's attack on Kyiv.

Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: at least 14 dead, over 40 injured