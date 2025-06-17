Mass UAV attack on Kyiv: 9 injured, one person in serious condition (updated)

As a result of a massive enemy attack by strike drones in Kyiv, 9 people were injured, including a woman in serious condition, a house was destroyed, and cars were set on fire.This is reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Timur Tkachenko, Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko, reports UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, June 17 at 00:47, the head of the KCMA wrote in his Telegram channel that in the Solomyansky district, three people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on the capital.

One woman is in serious condition - the message says.

At 00:48 he added that the number of victims had increased to five.

Also, according to him, in the Solomyansky district the upper floors of a residential building were damaged, and in the Darnytsky district fragments were recorded falling in two locations. "There is a fire at one address," Tkachenko specified.

At 01:08 Vitali Klitschko informed that warehouse premises are on fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district. All services are on site.

Calling medics to the Darnytskyi district. There are already 9 victims in Sviatoshynskyi. Four were hospitalized. Five received assistance on the spot - he wrote.

As a reminder, on the night of Tuesday, June 17, explosions were heard in Kyiv against the background of an attack by Russian Shahed kamikaze drones. Air defense is working.