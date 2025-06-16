$41.450.04
47.690.39
ukenru
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 3070 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
08:24 AM • 16258 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 28710 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
06:29 AM • 38159 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 39864 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
05:14 AM • 45588 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 71996 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 128423 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 116108 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 103019 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
5m/s
45%
748mm
Popular news
The Russian Federation is preparing pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with electronic voting - CNSJune 16, 12:24 AM • 69051 views
Britain appoints a woman as head of MI-6 for the first time in history: who will head the special serviceJune 16, 01:59 AM • 33790 views
Negotiations instead of weapons: the US is effectively stopping military aid to UkraineJune 16, 02:17 AM • 74271 views
Iran attacked Israel with ballistic missiles: hit a residential high-rise building, dozens injured (video)June 16, 02:54 AM • 75272 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayers09:34 AM • 12671 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu09:40 AM • 11972 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayers09:34 AM • 13131 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 111148 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 183294 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 241666 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosen09:17 AM • 11189 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 54081 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 50377 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 148326 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 81615 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
The Washington Post

NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2804 views

Anti-corruption bodies will check People's Deputy Kuzminykh regarding the possible concealment of the pharmacy business, registered to figureheads. The lawyer points to signs of a number of criminal offenses.

NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer

Anti-corruption bodies should check and provide a legal assessment of the possible involvement of a people's deputy, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Serhiy Kuzminykh, in the pharmacy business, which appears to be registered to figureheads. This was stated in an exclusive comment to UNN by the founder of the law firm "Kasyanenko and Partners" Dmytro Kasyanenko.

Details

As UNN found out, People's Deputy of Ukraine Serhiy Kuzminykh, who is currently accused in criminal proceedings for receiving 558 thousand hryvnias of illegal benefit, apparently used the scheme to hide his assets and conduct business activities.

In particular, according to open data, Maksym Tokovyi, the driver of the people's deputy, who also appears in the mentioned criminal case (he was an intermediary in Serhiy Kuzminykh's receipt of illegal benefits), is registered as the LLC "MAXIMUM EF", whose KVED activity indicates that it is a network of pharmacies.

In addition, there is another obvious connection between People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh and pharmacies. Ihor Salko is the person authorized to perform actions on behalf of the legal entity LLC "MAXIMUM EF", including signing contracts. He is also a signatory to the Kuzminykh Brothers International Charitable Foundation, founded by the People's Deputy.

According to lawyer Dmytro Kasyanenko, the described facts require a separate legal assessment by anti-corruption bodies, in particular in terms of possible concealment of assets, conflict of interest, abuse of office and corruption ties. 

If the driver of a people's deputy, who, according to the investigation, acted as an intermediary in receiving illegal benefits, is also a signatory of a network of pharmacies and a charitable foundation associated with the same deputy, then such a structure looks like a classic mechanism for indirect control over undeclared assets

- he said.

According to him, the revealed facts may indicate the existence of signs of at least five criminal offenses: 

  • Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - illegal enrichment, in the event that the deputy actually controls assets that are legally registered to figureheads, but are not reflected in the declaration; 
    • Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - declaration of inaccurate information, if corporate rights related to the pharmacy chain or charitable foundation are not specified in the declaration of the people's deputy; 
      • Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - abuse of power or official position, if the deputy uses his status to cover up business interests; 
        • Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - abuse of influence, taking into account the role of the intermediary acting on behalf of an official; 
          • Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - appropriation of property, if the appropriation or embezzlement of property under the guise of charitable activities is established. 

            In view of the above, such information is certainly subject to investigation and legal qualification within the framework of criminal proceedings. The relevant materials should be transferred to the NABU, which, in accordance with Article 216 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, has exclusive jurisdiction over people's deputies in cases of corruption crimes. In addition, the NACP has the authority to initiate a full verification of declarations, and the Office of the Prosecutor General or the SAPO - to exercise procedural guidance

            - the lawyer stressed.

            Let us remind you

            Earlier, People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh was exposed "red-handed" while receiving an illegal benefit of 558 thousand hryvnias. According to the investigation, he received funds for assisting in the signing of contracts between private companies and one of the hospitals in the Zhytomyr region for the supply of medical equipment. 

            At the end of January 2022, NABU recorded the transfer of money and published a video about it. In it, a person with a voice similar to Kuzminykh's promises his assistance and adds that he can resolve issues with all medical institutions in the region. 

            On January 31, 2022, the then Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova signed a suspicion for him. 

            Serhiy Kuzminykh was not detained due to "deputy immunity", but he ignored interrogations, which is why he was put on the wanted list. After several days of "hiding", the people's deputy was finally detained for the election of a preventive measure.

            In May 2022, Kuzminykh was chosen as a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of 49 thousand 600 hryvnias. Of course, a bail was paid for the people's choice.

            In September 2022, the indictment in the case against Kuzminykh was sent to the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court for consideration on the merits. Currently, the stage of evidence examination is underway. During this time, the people's deputy repeatedly ignored court hearings.

            Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh09.06.25, 16:35 • 122926 views

            Lilia Podolyak

            Lilia Podolyak

            PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
            Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
            Zhytomyr Oblast
            Prosecutor General of Ukraine
            National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
            Verkhovna Rada
            Ukraine
            Tesla
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            S&P 500
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Brent Oil
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gold
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gas TTF
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9