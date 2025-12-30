$42.220.15
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who last
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Facebook

China reacted after Russia's statements about an alleged "attack on Putin's residence": calls on parties to refrain from escalation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 686 views

China called on all parties to refrain from escalation and promote de-escalation of the situation after Russia's statements. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian emphasized the need to create conditions for a political settlement.

China reacted after Russia's statements about an alleged "attack on Putin's residence": calls on parties to refrain from escalation

In response to Russian manipulations regarding the alleged attempt to "attack Putin's residence," China called on the parties to refrain from escalation, promote de-escalation of the situation, and create conditions for a political settlement. This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian, writes UNN with reference to Global Times.

Details

In response to questions from Russian media regarding reports by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about the alleged "attack on Putin's residence," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Tuesday that "dialogue and negotiations are the only viable way out of the Ukrainian crisis (as Beijing calls the war - ed.)."

Lin called on all relevant parties to adhere to three principles: "not to expand the battlefield, not to escalate hostilities, and not to fuel the fire by any side," to promote de-escalation of the situation, and to create conditions for a political settlement of the crisis.

Recall

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha commented on Russia's statements about the alleged "attack on Putin's residence." He noted that Russia has still not provided any credible evidence for its accusations against Ukraine of an alleged "attack on Putin's residence," "and will not, because there is none, such an attack did not happen." Sybiha also noted that "with disappointment and concern, we noted the statements of the Emirati, Indian, and Pakistani sides, which expressed their concern about an attack that did not happen."

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Vladimir Putin
China
Ukraine