China reacted after Russia's statements about an alleged "attack on Putin's residence": calls on parties to refrain from escalation

In response to Russian manipulations regarding the alleged attempt to "attack Putin's residence," China called on the parties to refrain from escalation, promote de-escalation of the situation, and create conditions for a political settlement. This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian, writes UNN with reference to Global Times.

Details

In response to questions from Russian media regarding reports by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about the alleged "attack on Putin's residence," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Tuesday that "dialogue and negotiations are the only viable way out of the Ukrainian crisis (as Beijing calls the war - ed.)."

Lin called on all relevant parties to adhere to three principles: "not to expand the battlefield, not to escalate hostilities, and not to fuel the fire by any side," to promote de-escalation of the situation, and to create conditions for a political settlement of the crisis.

Recall

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha commented on Russia's statements about the alleged "attack on Putin's residence." He noted that Russia has still not provided any credible evidence for its accusations against Ukraine of an alleged "attack on Putin's residence," "and will not, because there is none, such an attack did not happen." Sybiha also noted that "with disappointment and concern, we noted the statements of the Emirati, Indian, and Pakistani sides, which expressed their concern about an attack that did not happen."