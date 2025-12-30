Lukashenka released 22 political prisoners, including those with minor children

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka signed a decree pardoning 22 people. This was reported by Belarusian state "media", according to UNN.

Among those pardoned are 15 women and 7 men. 11 of them have minor children. Belarusian propaganda claims that all these people were convicted of "extremist activity" - at the same time, the human rights center "Viasna" calls them political prisoners.

It is alleged that all of them "appealed to Lukashenka with a request for pardon, admitted their guilt and expressed remorse for their actions."

The decision to pardon was made by the president for humanitarian reasons and in the interests of families, as well as taking into account the positive characteristics of the pardoned individuals - Belarusian state propagandists stated.

Belarusian dictator Lukashenka released 123 prisoners, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski and opposition activist Maria Kalesnikava.