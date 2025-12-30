Lukashenka released 22 political prisoners, including those with minor children

$42.220.15
49.650.10
ukenru
04:26 AM • 8956 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
03:07 AM • 15118 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 17356 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 25154 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
December 29, 06:48 PM • 27322 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
December 29, 06:36 PM • 21441 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
December 29, 03:53 PM • 22916 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
December 29, 03:25 PM • 22618 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
December 29, 03:12 PM • 20655 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 23766 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
5.4m/s
69%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Lavrov insists that Ukrainians from Russia should participate in the presidential elections in UkraineDecember 29, 11:30 PM • 12180 views
Latvia has completely fenced itself off from Russia with a 280-kilometer fenceDecember 30, 01:32 AM • 4750 views
Zelenskyy: I don't trust Putin, he doesn't want Ukraine to succeedDecember 30, 01:50 AM • 18569 views
Ukraine received emergency vehicles as part of humanitarian support from Kazakhstan - Ministry of HealthPhotoDecember 30, 02:26 AM • 11840 views
US eliminated narco-terrorists in the Pacific Ocean: details of the strike on the vessel04:04 AM • 3728 views
Publications
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 38053 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 38925 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 41675 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 160144 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 200491 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Yahya Sinwar
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Gaza Strip
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 20534 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 33529 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 42377 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 52877 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 160144 views
Actual
Technology
Fox News
Social network
Gold
9K720 Iskander

Lukashenka released 22 political prisoners, including those with minor children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

The Belarusian dictator signed a decree pardoning people whom official propaganda calls "extremists," and independent human rights activists call political prisoners.

Lukashenka released 22 political prisoners, including those with minor children

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka signed a decree pardoning 22 people. This was reported by Belarusian state "media", according to UNN.

Details

Among those pardoned are 15 women and 7 men. 11 of them have minor children. Belarusian propaganda claims that all these people were convicted of "extremist activity" - at the same time, the human rights center "Viasna" calls them political prisoners.

It is alleged that all of them "appealed to Lukashenka with a request for pardon, admitted their guilt and expressed remorse for their actions."

The decision to pardon was made by the president for humanitarian reasons and in the interests of families, as well as taking into account the positive characteristics of the pardoned individuals

- Belarusian state propagandists stated.

Recall

Belarusian dictator Lukashenka released 123 prisoners, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski and opposition activist Maria Kalesnikava.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyNews of the World
Russian propaganda