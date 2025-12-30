Fewer domestic violence cases in Ukraine, but more requests for help

Statistics on domestic violence in Ukraine show contradictory dynamics: the number of official cases is decreasing, while the number of requests for help is growing. Experts attribute this to changes in the behavior of victims and the availability of support. This is reported by Opendatabot, writes UNN.

Details

In 2025, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine opened 1,996,000 criminal proceedings under the article on domestic violence. It is noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the number of proceedings has decreased by 28%. It is known that 180 cases of domestic violence are recorded monthly. There is a tendency for the number of requests to increase just before the New Year holidays, so in January of this year, 274 proceedings were opened.

According to analysts, 79% of proceedings go to court. At the same time, the number of unofficial appeals received by the National Hotline for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, Human Trafficking, and Gender Discrimination increased by 9%. In three quarters, the hotline received 35,000 appeals.

Among those seeking help, women predominate, but there are also requests from the elderly and children. Half of the appeals concern psychological violence, a third physical violence, 17% economic, and 1.6% sexual violence. Over the past two years, every fourth appeal indicates domestic violence by men.

In cases of domestic violence, you can contact the national hotlines: 0 800 500 335 or 116 123.

If the situation concerns children and youth, a separate helpline is available at 116 111 or 0 800 500 225.

