We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
12:46 PM • 9034 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 11172 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General Kravchenko
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 18790 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
February 25, 09:16 AM • 18761 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
February 25, 09:09 AM
Exclusive
February 25, 09:09 AM • 23193 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
February 25, 08:12 AM
February 25, 08:12 AM • 21167 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
February 25, 06:19 AM
February 25, 06:19 AM • 18746 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM
February 24, 06:45 PM • 22819 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM
February 24, 06:34 PM • 29453 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
Publications
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 6968 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 18790 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:55 PM
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 45124 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 09:05 AM
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 55162 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of business
February 23, 02:00 PM
Actor Martin Short lost his daughter. The woman died by suicide

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

Actor Martin Short's 42-year-old daughter, Katherine Hartley Short, died from a gunshot wound. Her death has been ruled a suicide.

Actor Martin Short lost his daughter. The woman died by suicide

Canadian-American actor and comedian Martin Short is experiencing a personal loss — his eldest daughter, Katherine Hartley Short, has passed away at the age of 42. This was reported by UNN with reference to TMZ.

Details

According to available information, the woman was found lifeless in her home in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles. According to TMZ and law enforcement, her death was ruled a suicide by gunshot wound. The family later officially confirmed the tragedy and asked the public and media to respect their right to privacy during this period of mourning.

The family's statement notes that Katherine will be remembered by relatives and friends as a person who brought warmth, support, and joy to those around her.

What happened to "The Mask" star Peter Greene before his death - the cause of the tragedy revealed19.02.26, 14:39 • 8201 view

Katherine was the firstborn of the actor and his wife, Canadian actress Nancy Dolman, who passed away in 2010 after an oncological illness. She was educated at New York University and the University of Southern California, and later worked as a social worker in Los Angeles.

Katherine also participated in charitable initiatives of the organization Bring Change To Mind, which works to raise awareness about mental health and combat the stigmatization of such issues.

Honored Artist of Ukraine Tamara Plashenko has died: the actress's son revealed the cause of his star mother's death28.01.26, 14:30 • 22995 views

Despite her father's fame, she did not seek publicity and only rarely appeared with him at events. She was last seen in early 2020 near Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood.

Currently, Martin Short has joint performances scheduled with comedian Steve Martin, but some events have been postponed, and information about further changes in the tour schedule is being clarified.

Star of "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now": actor Robert Duvall dies at 9616.02.26, 20:32 • 6277 views

Stanislav Karmazin

CultureNews of the World