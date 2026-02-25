Actor Martin Short lost his daughter. The woman died by suicide

Canadian-American actor and comedian Martin Short is experiencing a personal loss — his eldest daughter, Katherine Hartley Short, has passed away at the age of 42. This was reported by UNN with reference to TMZ.

Details

According to available information, the woman was found lifeless in her home in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles. According to TMZ and law enforcement, her death was ruled a suicide by gunshot wound. The family later officially confirmed the tragedy and asked the public and media to respect their right to privacy during this period of mourning.

The family's statement notes that Katherine will be remembered by relatives and friends as a person who brought warmth, support, and joy to those around her.

Katherine was the firstborn of the actor and his wife, Canadian actress Nancy Dolman, who passed away in 2010 after an oncological illness. She was educated at New York University and the University of Southern California, and later worked as a social worker in Los Angeles.

Katherine also participated in charitable initiatives of the organization Bring Change To Mind, which works to raise awareness about mental health and combat the stigmatization of such issues.

Despite her father's fame, she did not seek publicity and only rarely appeared with him at events. She was last seen in early 2020 near Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood.

Currently, Martin Short has joint performances scheduled with comedian Steve Martin, but some events have been postponed, and information about further changes in the tour schedule is being clarified.

