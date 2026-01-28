Honored Artist of Ukraine Tamara Plashenko has died: the actress's son revealed the cause of his star mother's death

$42.960.17
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 10873 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
09:51 AM • 16457 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
08:35 AM • 17232 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 19002 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 24109 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 42130 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 56257 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 42238 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 71513 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Keir Starmer arrives in Beijing to reset economic relations with ChinaJanuary 28, 04:47 AM • 20214 views
AFU eliminated 690 occupiers and over 1000 drones in a day – General StaffJanuary 28, 04:58 AM • 25792 views
Threat to the existence of the Schengen area: 70% of Europeans advocate for the return of national border controlJanuary 28, 05:44 AM • 17621 views
Spanish vessel "rescues" "shadow fleet" tanker sanctioned by EU for transporting Russian oilJanuary 28, 06:22 AM • 15400 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 30654 views
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements10:59 AM • 5848 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 30774 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 71490 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 52164 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 69829 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 27490 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 26655 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 33901 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 37043 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 43050 views
Honored Artist of Ukraine Tamara Plashenko has died: the actress's son revealed the cause of his star mother's death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Honored Artist of Ukraine Tamara Plashenko died at the age of 70 from brain cancer. Her son Volodymyr Kryzhanivskyi reported that the disease was incurable.

Honored Artist of Ukraine Tamara Plashenko has died: the actress's son revealed the cause of his star mother's death

On January 28, sad news spread through the Ukrainian acting community. Honored Artist of Ukraine Tamara Plashenko passed away. The death of the 70-year-old actress was reported by UNN with reference to her son Volodymyr Kryzhanivskyi's Facebook.

So, according to the celebrity's son, Tamara Oleksandra struggled with a serious illness. In particular, it is known that last year the actress was diagnosed with brain cancer. Due to the fact that the tumor was located in such a way that surgery was impossible, the artist's condition rapidly deteriorated.

The artist's son noted on his social media that his mother died two years after his father, Tetiana Plashenko's husband, passed away. The man writes that the actress seemed to have lost the will to live.

Mom went beyond the horizon... After Dad suddenly died two years ago, she seemed to lose the will to live, and neither I, nor friends, nor work, nor anything else could replace him for her." Of course, we tried everything possible. Of course, we went to the best neurosurgeons, underwent radiation and chemotherapy, but it all turned out to be in vain. She faded every day. Today she is gone, and now she and Dad are together again. We'll see each other again someday, Mom

- writes son Volodymyr.

Addition

Tamara Plashenko dedicated her life to serving the theater. She was one of the leading actresses of the Kyiv Drama Theater on Podil, where she worked since 1987. The artist played her last performance in May 2025.

French film star Brigitte Bardot dies at 9128.12.25, 11:49 • 5937 views

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietyCulture
Social network
Loneliness
Carcinoma
Marriage
Ukraine
Facebook