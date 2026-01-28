Honored Artist of Ukraine Tamara Plashenko has died: the actress's son revealed the cause of his star mother's death

On January 28, sad news spread through the Ukrainian acting community. Honored Artist of Ukraine Tamara Plashenko passed away. The death of the 70-year-old actress was reported by UNN with reference to her son Volodymyr Kryzhanivskyi's Facebook.

So, according to the celebrity's son, Tamara Oleksandra struggled with a serious illness. In particular, it is known that last year the actress was diagnosed with brain cancer. Due to the fact that the tumor was located in such a way that surgery was impossible, the artist's condition rapidly deteriorated.

The artist's son noted on his social media that his mother died two years after his father, Tetiana Plashenko's husband, passed away. The man writes that the actress seemed to have lost the will to live.

Mom went beyond the horizon... After Dad suddenly died two years ago, she seemed to lose the will to live, and neither I, nor friends, nor work, nor anything else could replace him for her." Of course, we tried everything possible. Of course, we went to the best neurosurgeons, underwent radiation and chemotherapy, but it all turned out to be in vain. She faded every day. Today she is gone, and now she and Dad are together again. We'll see each other again someday, Mom - writes son Volodymyr.

Tamara Plashenko dedicated her life to serving the theater. She was one of the leading actresses of the Kyiv Drama Theater on Podil, where she worked since 1987. The artist played her last performance in May 2025.

