French film star Brigitte Bardot dies at 91

French actress Brigitte Bardot has died at the age of 91, BFMTV reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Film star Brigitte Bardot has died at the age of 91," the Brigitte Bardot Foundation announced in a statement released this Sunday, December 28.

Reference

Brigitte Anne-Marie Bardot - French film actress, fashion model, singer, dancer - was born in Paris on September 28, 1934. She was called a sex symbol of the 1950s and 60s. Since the early 1970s, she became an animal rights activist, founder and head of the animal protection foundation "Fondation Brigitte Bardot". According to open sources, during her 21-year career, she starred in about fifty films, performed in numerous musical programs and recorded about 80 songs. She was nominated for a British Film Academy award for the film "Viva Maria!". She achieved the greatest success in the genre of romantic comedy. Her most significant films are considered to be the dramas "And God Created Woman", "The Truth" and "Contempt".