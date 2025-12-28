French film star Brigitte Bardot dies at 91

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
09:00 AM • 2114 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 21526 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 36482 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 35228 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 29277 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 25171 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 21232 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 42122 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 39587 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 114473 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3m/s
93%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 10940 views
Former Moldovan Prime Minister declared internationally wanted after conviction in FranceDecember 28, 01:51 AM • 5148 views
Ukrainian actor and TV presenter Anatoliy Sukhanov died at the age of 54December 28, 03:08 AM • 4102 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting to take place earlier than scheduledDecember 28, 03:48 AM • 17745 views
Drones attacked the Russian city of Syzran: hits on oil refinery and substations - mediaVideo04:49 AM • 6838 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 23128 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 63169 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 114476 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 50743 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 80938 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Tusk
Mark Carney
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Canada
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 11005 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 21670 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 63169 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 24090 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 23510 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Guardian

French film star Brigitte Bardot dies at 91

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

French actress Brigitte Bardot has died at the age of 91. This was announced by the Brigitte Bardot Foundation on December 28.

French film star Brigitte Bardot dies at 91

French actress Brigitte Bardot has died at the age of 91, BFMTV reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Film star Brigitte Bardot has died at the age of 91," the Brigitte Bardot Foundation announced in a statement released this Sunday, December 28.

Reference

Brigitte Anne-Marie Bardot - French film actress, fashion model, singer, dancer - was born in Paris on September 28, 1934. She was called a sex symbol of the 1950s and 60s. Since the early 1970s, she became an animal rights activist, founder and head of the animal protection foundation "Fondation Brigitte Bardot". According to open sources, during her 21-year career, she starred in about fifty films, performed in numerous musical programs and recorded about 80 songs. She was nominated for a British Film Academy award for the film "Viva Maria!". She achieved the greatest success in the genre of romantic comedy. Her most significant films are considered to be the dramas "And God Created Woman", "The Truth" and "Contempt".

Julia Shramko

CultureNews of the World
Film