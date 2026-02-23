$43.270.00
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
07:22 PM • 14660 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 22669 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 29980 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 31389 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crime
February 22, 12:48 AM • 44554 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's Office
February 21, 11:49 PM • 50841 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured people
February 21, 10:51 PM • 41166 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 66150 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 70780 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

New York imposed a travel ban and canceled classes due to the most powerful snowstorm in a decade

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

New York authorities declared a state of emergency, banning travel and canceling classes due to the approaching largest snowstorm since 2016. Up to 60 centimeters of snow are expected, requiring residents to stay home.

New York imposed a travel ban and canceled classes due to the most powerful snowstorm in a decade

New York City authorities have declared a state of emergency and closed all key highways, bridges, and streets to private vehicles due to an approaching record blizzard. The travel ban will take effect Sunday evening and last until Monday noon to allow special equipment to clear roads of extreme precipitation. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

We ask New Yorkers to avoid all non-essential travel. For your safety, stay home and off the roads

- Mayor Zohran Mamdani said during a press conference.

According to meteorologists' forecasts, the metropolis is expected to receive 45 to 60 centimeters of snow, which will be the largest storm since 2016. NJ Transit has already announced a complete suspension of bus and light rail services, and utility companies are working in an enhanced mode to protect power grids.

10 skiers missing in US after avalanche, six more awaiting rescue18.02.26, 08:56 • 4666 views

Mayor Mamdani emphasized that the city has not faced a storm of this magnitude in the last ten years, so preventive measures are critically important to prevent accidents.

Reviving the tradition of classic snow days in schools

For the first time since 2019, New York City authorities have abandoned remote learning during bad weather, declaring a full day off for public school students. The mayor urged children to enjoy the rare moment and go sledding after the peak of the storm subsides, instead of sitting in front of monitors. This decision was made after a wave of criticism from parents and students, who previously demanded to preserve the tradition of "snow days" as part of a classic childhood.

Powerful winter storm brings record snowfalls and threat of devastating mudslides to California17.02.26, 05:29 • 4720 views

Stepan Haftko

