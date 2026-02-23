New York imposed a travel ban and canceled classes due to the most powerful snowstorm in a decade

New York City authorities have declared a state of emergency and closed all key highways, bridges, and streets to private vehicles due to an approaching record blizzard. The travel ban will take effect Sunday evening and last until Monday noon to allow special equipment to clear roads of extreme precipitation. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

We ask New Yorkers to avoid all non-essential travel. For your safety, stay home and off the roads - Mayor Zohran Mamdani said during a press conference.

According to meteorologists' forecasts, the metropolis is expected to receive 45 to 60 centimeters of snow, which will be the largest storm since 2016. NJ Transit has already announced a complete suspension of bus and light rail services, and utility companies are working in an enhanced mode to protect power grids.

Mayor Mamdani emphasized that the city has not faced a storm of this magnitude in the last ten years, so preventive measures are critically important to prevent accidents.

For the first time since 2019, New York City authorities have abandoned remote learning during bad weather, declaring a full day off for public school students. The mayor urged children to enjoy the rare moment and go sledding after the peak of the storm subsides, instead of sitting in front of monitors. This decision was made after a wave of criticism from parents and students, who previously demanded to preserve the tradition of "snow days" as part of a classic childhood.

