Powerful winter storm brings record snowfalls and threat of devastating mudslides to California

Photo: AP

California has found itself at the epicenter of a massive winter storm, which has caused dangerous thunderstorms, hurricane-force winds, and extreme precipitation in the form of rain and snow. Local authorities have declared a state of heightened alert for emergency services due to the threat of flash floods and landslides in areas where vegetation was destroyed by last year's wildfires. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The storm caused a transportation collapse on key state highways, including the complete shutdown of traffic on I-80 near the Nevada border due to massive accidents and zero visibility. In Los Angeles, millions of residents received warnings of possible evacuation, as saturated soil threatens to turn into mudslides. Utility services are working in an intensified mode, clearing fallen trees and debris that block passage on US-101 and other regional roads.

We have ordered all city departments to be on maximum alert. The priority is the safety of residents in risk areas where mudslides are possible, so we urge people to strictly follow evacuation instructions. - said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Climatic contrast and the fight against the elements

The current cyclone is striking in its intensity against the backdrop of a prolonged "snow drought" observed in most western US states over the past decades.

While residents of coastal cities such as San Francisco prepare for hail and flooding, residents of mountain villages are trying to protect their homes with improvised trenches and barriers. Meteorologists warn that this storm is just the beginning of a series of atmospheric fronts that will attack the coast throughout the week.

