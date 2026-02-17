$43.100.11
February 16, 05:19 PM
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Popular news
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professions
February 16, 06:03 PM
In Zakarpattia, a foreigner was taken into custody on suspicion of raping a minor
February 16, 06:31 PM
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to him
February 16, 06:54 PM
Zelenskyy instructed to cleanse the SBU of those who serve not Ukraine, but other interests
February 16, 07:05 PM
Ukrainian detained in Croatia with half a million euros hidden in car
09:44 PM
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professions
February 16, 06:03 PM
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedings
February 16, 02:10 PM
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorce
11:14 PM
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to him
February 16, 06:54 PM
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footage
February 16, 05:06 PM
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician
February 16, 01:26 PM
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brand
February 16, 01:45 AM
Mikoyan MiG-29

Powerful winter storm brings record snowfalls and threat of devastating mudslides to California

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

California is experiencing a powerful winter storm with thunderstorms, hurricane-force winds, and extreme precipitation, causing transportation collapse and the threat of landslides. Los Angeles authorities have declared maximum readiness and are calling for evacuation in at-risk areas.

Powerful winter storm brings record snowfalls and threat of devastating mudslides to California
Photo: AP

California has found itself at the epicenter of a massive winter storm, which has caused dangerous thunderstorms, hurricane-force winds, and extreme precipitation in the form of rain and snow. Local authorities have declared a state of heightened alert for emergency services due to the threat of flash floods and landslides in areas where vegetation was destroyed by last year's wildfires. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The storm caused a transportation collapse on key state highways, including the complete shutdown of traffic on I-80 near the Nevada border due to massive accidents and zero visibility. In Los Angeles, millions of residents received warnings of possible evacuation, as saturated soil threatens to turn into mudslides. Utility services are working in an intensified mode, clearing fallen trees and debris that block passage on US-101 and other regional roads.

New Zealand braces for more downpours after deadly floods15.02.26, 06:17 • 12995 views

We have ordered all city departments to be on maximum alert. The priority is the safety of residents in risk areas where mudslides are possible, so we urge people to strictly follow evacuation instructions.

- said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Climatic contrast and the fight against the elements

The current cyclone is striking in its intensity against the backdrop of a prolonged "snow drought" observed in most western US states over the past decades.

While residents of coastal cities such as San Francisco prepare for hail and flooding, residents of mountain villages are trying to protect their homes with improvised trenches and barriers. Meteorologists warn that this storm is just the beginning of a series of atmospheric fronts that will attack the coast throughout the week.

Powerful storm causes tornadoes and widespread destruction in southern US states16.02.26, 02:12 • 11441 view

Stepan Haftko

