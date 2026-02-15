New Zealand braces for more downpours after deadly floods

The New Zealand government has updated its warning about extreme rainfall and stormy winds threatening the country after the first wave of bad weather. Large-scale floods have already led to the death of at least one person, and rescue services are working in a state of heightened alert due to the risk of new destruction. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Meteorologists warn that oversaturated soil is unable to absorb new precipitation, creating a critical danger of landslides and river overflows. Storm warnings are in effect in many regions of the South and North Islands, as wind speeds threaten power lines and the integrity of buildings.

Transport links are already partially paralyzed: several highways are blocked due to washed-out roads and debris, complicating access to affected areas.

Government actions and public safety

The government is coordinating with local communities to strengthen dams and prepare evacuation points. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of protecting residents of isolated settlements where communication remains unstable. Residents are urged to avoid traveling to mountainous areas and lowlands for the next 48 hours until the cyclone begins to move away from the coast. Farmers are already reporting significant losses due to flooded pastures, which will require additional government support to restore the agricultural sector.

