New Zealand braces for more downpours after deadly floods

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
February 14, 07:48 PM • 9006 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 18191 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 18850 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 19485 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 18967 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 17820 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 15052 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM • 15141 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 15073 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 14489 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
0m/s
80%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
U.S. Department of Homeland Security shuts down amid funding disputeFebruary 14, 06:59 PM • 3724 views
Zelenskyy met with leaders of global investment companies in MunichVideoFebruary 14, 07:16 PM • 3958 views
Aliyev accused Russians of targeted strikes on the Azerbaijani embassy in UkraineFebruary 14, 07:29 PM • 4484 views
Zelenskyy reveals details of meeting with US Secretary of State RubioPhotoVideoFebruary 14, 08:02 PM • 3518 views
SBU destroyed half of Russian Pantsir systems eliminated in 2025February 14, 09:42 PM • 5718 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 76796 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 121912 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 70163 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 87506 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 127967 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Mark Rutte
Ilham Aliyev
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Azerbaijan
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' Screenwriter11:20 PM • 2088 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 16018 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 15511 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 18816 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 42168 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
M270 (MLRS)

New Zealand braces for more downpours after deadly floods

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

New Zealand authorities have updated warnings for extreme rainfall and stormy winds. Extensive flooding has already led to the death of at least one person.

New Zealand braces for more downpours after deadly floods

The New Zealand government has updated its warning about extreme rainfall and stormy winds threatening the country after the first wave of bad weather. Large-scale floods have already led to the death of at least one person, and rescue services are working in a state of heightened alert due to the risk of new destruction. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Meteorologists warn that oversaturated soil is unable to absorb new precipitation, creating a critical danger of landslides and river overflows. Storm warnings are in effect in many regions of the South and North Islands, as wind speeds threaten power lines and the integrity of buildings.

Storm "Marta" devastates fields in Spain and Portugal: agricultural losses reach hundreds of millions of euros07.02.26, 20:28 • 5846 views

Transport links are already partially paralyzed: several highways are blocked due to washed-out roads and debris, complicating access to affected areas.

Government actions and public safety

The government is coordinating with local communities to strengthen dams and prepare evacuation points. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of protecting residents of isolated settlements where communication remains unstable. Residents are urged to avoid traveling to mountainous areas and lowlands for the next 48 hours until the cyclone begins to move away from the coast. Farmers are already reporting significant losses due to flooded pastures, which will require additional government support to restore the agricultural sector.

Storm in northern Morocco kills four, one person missing08.02.26, 22:57 • 4599 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Village
Electricity outage schedules
State budget
Energy
Road traffic accident
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Reuters
New Zealand