Storm in northern Morocco kills four, one person missing

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
07:59 PM • 2238 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
05:37 PM • 10737 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
04:39 PM • 14626 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 16773 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 19406 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 18673 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 13555 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 11688 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 24100 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 38049 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.7m/s
78%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Two skiers died in France due to an avalanche in the AlpsFebruary 8, 11:04 AM • 9722 views
FSB announced the extradition to Russia of a suspect in the assassination attempt on General AlekseevFebruary 8, 11:28 AM • 12868 views
Kyiv region returns to schedules, energy workers stabilized the situation - DTEKPhotoFebruary 8, 01:46 PM • 5602 views
Kyiv under ballistic missile attack, explosions heard - mayor03:32 PM • 13792 views
India joins war on 'shadow fleet', detains three tankers - mediaVideo06:41 PM • 5826 views
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 26679 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 48064 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 66926 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 60766 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 61418 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
United States
Village
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 23862 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 37863 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 39471 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 48056 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 50739 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
MIM-104 Patriot

Storm in northern Morocco kills four, one person missing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Four people have died and one person is missing as a result of sudden floods caused by Storm Marta in northern Morocco.

Storm in northern Morocco kills four, one person missing

Sudden floods caused by a storm in northern Morocco have claimed the lives of at least four people, as the country battled heavy rains and water discharges from overflowing dams, leading to mass evacuations. This is reported by AP with reference to local authorities, according to UNN.

Details

Three children — a girl and two boys aged 2 to 14 — and a man in his 30s died in a car that was swept away in a village near Tetouan, about 270 kilometers (168 miles) north of the capital Rabat, according to a statement from the Ministry of Interior citing local authorities. Another person remains missing.

Local authorities stated that they would launch an investigation into what happened.

Storm Leonardo in the Pyrenees: floods and landslides, dead and missing05.02.26, 23:59 • 5725 views

Additionally

The sudden floods were caused by a storm system known as Martha, which moved into Morocco over the weekend and brought up to 92 millimeters (3.6 inches) of rainfall to some northern cities, Hussin Youabed of Morocco's General Directorate of Meteorology told The Associated Press. Storm Martha also reached neighboring Spain and Portugal.

A few days earlier, another storm, Leonardo, hit North Africa and the Iberian Peninsula. In Morocco, it overflowed dams and rivers, damaging homes and crops, causing minor landslides, and forcing more than 150,000 people to evacuate.

According to officials, the turbulent weather also provided Morocco with at least a year's supply of drinking water and increased resources for the country's critical agricultural sector, providing relief after years of drought.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Village
Road traffic accident
Morocco
Spain
Portugal