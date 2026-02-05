Storm Leonardo in the Pyrenees: floods and landslides, dead and missing

On Thursday, Storm Leonardo hit the Iberian Peninsula with torrential rains, leading to floods and landslides. This was reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

It is noted that in Portugal, a man died as a result of the flood, and Spanish rescuers were searching for a woman who was swept away by the river while trying to save her dog.

We spent all day and night searching. We found the dog, but not her. - said Malaga fire chief Manuel Marmolejo.

Authorities in the neighboring municipality of Grazalema ordered the evacuation of approximately 1,500 residents. According to officials, the region received as much rainfall in 16 hours as the Madrid region receives in a year.

According to scientists, floods are becoming more frequent across Europe as the atmosphere heats up and retains more moisture due to climate change. In October 2024, unprecedented flash floods in Spain's Valencia region killed 237 people. - the article says.

The publication indicates that Leonardo is the latest of half a dozen winter storms that have hit Portugal and Spain since the beginning of 2026, killing several people, tearing roofs off houses, and flooding cities. According to the state meteorological agency, Storm Marta, the next weather front in the so-called "storm train," is expected this weekend.

