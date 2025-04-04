Mats Hummels, the 2014 World Cup champion and Roma defender, has announced his retirement after this season. The 36-year-old emotionally shared the news on social media.
Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin risks missing the match against Valencia due to a leg injury sustained after the game with Real Sociedad. He may be replaced by 19-year-old Fran Gonzalez.
Potap gave an interview to Russian journalist Yuri Dud, where he explained the reasons for his foreign trips. The artist said that he had official travel permits and that he was using all his earnings to help the army.
The rapper Potap (Slavic Balagan) came out with a poster in Valencia, offering passers-by to try “vodka”. Ukrainians are outraged that the artist has not been as active in supporting Ukraine.
Two-time European champion and World Cup bronze medalist in rhythmic gymnastics Maria Vysocanska has announced the end of her sports career. During her 18 years in the sport, the athlete won 6 medals at European Championships and a bronze medal at the 2023 World Cup.
Cleaning of the sewage system in Valencia, Spain, continues after severe flooding. Utilities have cleared 60% of the system in Payport, but drainage problems persist.
The Spanish Meteorological Agency has canceled the red level of flood danger in Valencia and Malaga. The disaster affected 78 municipalities, and more than 4,200 people were evacuated.
The AEMET meteorological institute has issued a red alert in eastern and southern Spain due to heavy rains. Up to 180 mm of precipitation is expected in 12 hours in the regions of Valencia, Malaga and Tarragona.
Mass protests against the actions of the regional authorities during the deadly floods took place in Valencia. Demonstrators accuse the authorities of belatedly raising the alarm, which led to numerous casualties.
The Spanish government has approved a €10. 6 billion aid package for the regions affected by the floods. The funds will be used to rebuild infrastructure and provide assistance to people in 78 municipalities.
Catalonia is recovering from large-scale flooding that led to the closure of roads and the shutdown of the railroad. The search for missing persons continues in the province of Albacete. The total death toll has reached 215 people.
The maximum level of danger has been declared on the Barcelona coast due to the DANA storm, with up to 180 mm of precipitation expected in 12 hours. Due to heavy rains, part of El Prat airport is flooded and rail service is suspended.
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia visited the flood-affected area of Valencia. Local residents threw mud and stones at them, accusing them of not providing enough help, and the police deployed mounted officers.
In the east of Spain, 214 people died due to devastating floods, most of them in Valencia. The authorities are increasing the presence of law enforcement due to the threat of looting and continue rescue operations.
The Spanish government sends 5000 military and 5000 police and guardsmen to the Valencia region due to catastrophic flooding. The natural disaster claimed the lives of more than 200 people, destroying homes and infrastructure.
In Spain, 205 people have been confirmed dead as a result of catastrophic flooding. The Valencian community suffered the most, with 202 people killed, and authorities continue to search for missing persons.
Flash floods in eastern Spain killed 158 people and left dozens missing. The natural disaster destroyed Valencia's infrastructure and flooded agricultural land.
NASA and Copernicus satellites recorded large-scale flood damage in the province of Valencia, Spain. At least 155 people died as a result of the DANA natural disaster.
The floods in Valencia killed at least 100 people and left an unknown number of people missing. The disaster caused serious damage to the infrastructure, with 80 kilometers of the railway network completely destroyed.
In the province of Valencia, 92 people died due to severe flooding, and 95 in the country as a whole. Thousands of rescuers are searching for the missing, and the authorities have allocated 250 million euros to help the victims.
Severe flooding in Spain has killed 95 people, most of them in Valencia. A three-day mourning period was declared, 115,000 people were left without power, and transportation was disrupted.
Flooding in eastern Spain has killed at least 63 people. This is the highest number of flood victims in Europe since 2021, when 185 people died in Germany.
Severe flooding in Spain has killed 51 people, including four children. Dozens of people are still waiting for rescue in Valencia, stuck on rooftops and in cars.
Due to heavy rains in eastern and southern Spain, 7 people went missing, and houses and cars were flooded. A high-speed train with 300 passengers derailed, and the rescue operation continues until October 31.
For the first time, World Cleanup Day was held in 2018, when its participants managed to collect more than 80 thousand tons of garbage around the world. This year, at least 100 million people from 197 countries will join World Cleanup Day.
Oleksandr Usyk and his coach were detained at the airport in Krakow, refusing to board a plane to Spain. The situation was resolved with the help of the President of Ukraine, and Usyk commented on the incident on Instagram.
Two belugas named plombir and Miranda, aged 14 and 15, were evacuated from Kharkiv's Nemo Dolphinarium to an oceanographic Park in Valencia, Spain, after intense Russian shelling threatened their safety.
Spanish police seized 1. 8 tons of methamphetamine from the Mexican Sinaloa cartel, arresting 5 suspects. Law enforcement officials say this is the largest confiscated batch of the drug.
Head coach of the national team of Ukraine Serhiy Rebrov named the preliminary application of the national football team of Ukraine for the European Championship - 2024.
Spain has agreed to provide Ukraine with a limited number of missiles for the Patriot air defense system, despite pressure from NATO and the EU.