We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13131 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23066 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61629 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208710 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119825 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387605 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307719 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213226 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243963 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254972 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

News by theme

World Cup champion Hummels announces retirement

Mats Hummels, the 2014 World Cup champion and Roma defender, has announced his retirement after this season. The 36-year-old emotionally shared the news on social media.

Sports • 06:39 PM • 5152 views

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin may not be able to play against Valencia

Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin risks missing the match against Valencia due to a leg injury sustained after the game with Real Sociedad. He may be replaced by 19-year-old Fran Gonzalez.

Sports • April 4, 09:30 AM • 9780 views

Potap gave a long interview to a Russian journalist and explained his trips abroad

Potap gave an interview to Russian journalist Yuri Dud, where he explained the reasons for his foreign trips. The artist said that he had official travel permits and that he was using all his earnings to help the army.

Culture • February 10, 10:42 AM • 120449 views

Potap offered passersby "vodka" in Valencia: Ukrainians demand to strip him of citizenship

The rapper Potap (Slavic Balagan) came out with a poster in Valencia, offering passers-by to try “vodka”. Ukrainians are outraged that the artist has not been as active in supporting Ukraine.

UNN Lite • January 27, 03:41 PM • 124003 views

Famous Ukrainian rhythmic gymnastics champion announces retirement: what happened

Two-time European champion and World Cup bronze medalist in rhythmic gymnastics Maria Vysocanska has announced the end of her sports career. During her 18 years in the sport, the athlete won 6 medals at European Championships and a bronze medal at the 2023 World Cup.

Sports • December 29, 03:19 PM • 32358 views

Flood relief continues in Spain, there is a risk of contaminated drinking water

Cleaning of the sewage system in Valencia, Spain, continues after severe flooding. Utilities have cleared 60% of the system in Payport, but drainage problems persist.

News of the World • November 19, 05:55 PM • 20465 views

The latest wave of the Dana storm in Spain: red alert level canceled, condition of the most affected areas clarified

The Spanish Meteorological Agency has canceled the red level of flood danger in Valencia and Malaga. The disaster affected 78 municipalities, and more than 4,200 people were evacuated.

News of the World • November 14, 12:18 PM • 21683 views

Spain is under threat again: a red alert has been issued due to rains

The AEMET meteorological institute has issued a red alert in eastern and southern Spain due to heavy rains. Up to 180 mm of precipitation is expected in 12 hours in the regions of Valencia, Malaga and Tarragona.

News of the World • November 13, 09:58 PM • 22722 views

Thousands of people protest in Spain over authorities' response to deadly floods

Mass protests against the actions of the regional authorities during the deadly floods took place in Valencia. Demonstrators accuse the authorities of belatedly raising the alarm, which led to numerous casualties.

News of the World • November 10, 12:11 AM • 32060 views

The Spanish government has allocated more than EUR 10 billion to help flood-affected regions

The Spanish government has approved a €10. 6 billion aid package for the regions affected by the floods. The funds will be used to rebuild infrastructure and provide assistance to people in 78 municipalities.

News of the World • November 5, 09:18 PM • 19727 views

The aftermath of the storm in Spain: Catalonia recovers from flooding, search for missing persons continues in Albacete

Catalonia is recovering from large-scale flooding that led to the closure of roads and the shutdown of the railroad. The search for missing persons continues in the province of Albacete. The total death toll has reached 215 people.

News of the World • November 5, 10:29 AM • 18159 views

The maximum degree of danger has been activated on the Barcelona coast due to the DANA storm

The maximum level of danger has been declared on the Barcelona coast due to the DANA storm, with up to 180 mm of precipitation expected in 12 hours. Due to heavy rains, part of El Prat airport is flooded and rail service is suspended.

News of the World • November 4, 01:23 PM • 20692 views

Spanish royal couple stoned during visit to flood zone

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia visited the flood-affected area of Valencia. Local residents threw mud and stones at them, accusing them of not providing enough help, and the police deployed mounted officers.

News of the World • November 3, 02:15 PM • 25059 views

Large-scale floods in Spain: death toll rises to 214

In the east of Spain, 214 people died due to devastating floods, most of them in Valencia. The authorities are increasing the presence of law enforcement due to the threat of looting and continue rescue operations.

Society • November 3, 12:23 PM • 24775 views

Spanish Prime Minister admits that too little has been done to combat floods and sends more troops

The Spanish government sends 5000 military and 5000 police and guardsmen to the Valencia region due to catastrophic flooding. The natural disaster claimed the lives of more than 200 people, destroying homes and infrastructure.

News of the World • November 2, 12:35 PM • 23122 views

Large-scale flooding in Spain: more than 200 victims

In Spain, 205 people have been confirmed dead as a result of catastrophic flooding. The Valencian community suffered the most, with 202 people killed, and authorities continue to search for missing persons.

News of the World • November 1, 01:38 PM • 16906 views

Flooding in Spain may become the largest in Europe in 50 years: 158 victims already

Flash floods in eastern Spain killed 158 people and left dozens missing. The natural disaster destroyed Valencia's infrastructure and flooded agricultural land.

News of the World • November 1, 06:54 AM • 17164 views

Nasa images show the effects of devastating floods in Valencia

NASA and Copernicus satellites recorded large-scale flood damage in the province of Valencia, Spain. At least 155 people died as a result of the DANA natural disaster.

News of the World • October 31, 04:37 PM • 21404 views

Death toll from Valencia floods likely to rise - Transport Minister

The floods in Valencia killed at least 100 people and left an unknown number of people missing. The disaster caused serious damage to the infrastructure, with 80 kilometers of the railway network completely destroyed.

News of the World • October 31, 12:34 PM • 19168 views

Deadly flood in Spain: the scale of the natural disaster(video)

In the province of Valencia, 92 people died due to severe flooding, and 95 in the country as a whole. Thousands of rescuers are searching for the missing, and the authorities have allocated 250 million euros to help the victims.

News of the World • October 31, 08:32 AM • 20725 views

Flooding in Spain kills almost 100 people, the country is in mourning

Severe flooding in Spain has killed 95 people, most of them in Valencia. A three-day mourning period was declared, 115,000 people were left without power, and transportation was disrupted.

News of the World • October 30, 08:34 PM • 22392 views

Massive flooding in Spain: death toll reaches 63

Flooding in eastern Spain has killed at least 63 people. This is the highest number of flood victims in Europe since 2021, when 185 people died in Germany.

News of the World • October 30, 02:23 PM • 17545 views

Large-scale floods in Spain: death toll rises to 51

Severe flooding in Spain has killed 51 people, including four children. Dozens of people are still waiting for rescue in Valencia, stuck on rooftops and in cars.

News of the World • October 30, 08:45 AM • 15450 views

Several people are missing in Spain after heavy rains in the east and south

Due to heavy rains in eastern and southern Spain, 7 people went missing, and houses and cars were flooded. A high-speed train with 300 passengers derailed, and the rescue operation continues until October 31.

News of the World • October 30, 01:15 AM • 23487 views

September 20: World Cleanup Day, Rice Day

For the first time, World Cleanup Day was held in 2018, when its participants managed to collect more than 80 thousand tons of garbage around the world. This year, at least 100 million people from 197 countries will join World Cleanup Day.

UNN Lite • September 20, 03:03 AM • 128561 views

Media: Usyk detained at Krakow airport due to “unfit for flight”

Oleksandr Usyk and his coach were detained at the airport in Krakow, refusing to board a plane to Spain. The situation was resolved with the help of the President of Ukraine, and Usyk commented on the incident on Instagram.

Society • September 18, 07:01 AM • 11052 views

Two beluga whales evacuated from Kharkiv to an aquarium in Spain

Two belugas named plombir and Miranda, aged 14 and 15, were evacuated from Kharkiv's Nemo Dolphinarium to an oceanographic Park in Valencia, Spain, after intense Russian shelling threatened their safety.

Society • June 21, 05:05 AM • 24095 views

Police in Spain seize a record batch of methamphetamine of almost 2 tons from a cartel

Spanish police seized 1. 8 tons of methamphetamine from the Mexican Sinaloa cartel, arresting 5 suspects. Law enforcement officials say this is the largest confiscated batch of the drug.

News of the World • May 17, 05:22 PM • 25703 views

Ukraine national team announces list of players to prepare for Euro 2024

Head coach of the national team of Ukraine Serhiy Rebrov named the preliminary application of the national football team of Ukraine for the European Championship - 2024.

Sports • May 16, 02:51 PM • 21031 views

Spain to provide Ukraine with a batch of missiles for Patriot systems - media

Spain has agreed to provide Ukraine with a limited number of missiles for the Patriot air defense system, despite pressure from NATO and the EU.

War • April 26, 06:58 AM • 18901 views