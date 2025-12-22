$42.250.09
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
02:00 PM • 8638 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 11665 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
01:06 PM • 14360 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
11:25 AM • 15319 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM • 16837 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 15680 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
10:33 AM • 12672 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM • 11894 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 8702 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
02:35 PM • 7936 views
Ukraine retains 28th place in FIFA ranking ahead of crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

The Ukrainian national football team remained in 28th place in the FIFA ranking with 1557.47 points, occupying 14th position among European teams. This comes ahead of the March play-off matches for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, where Ukraine will play Sweden, and then the winner of the Poland-Albania pair.

Ukraine retains 28th place in FIFA ranking ahead of crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers
Photo: UAF

FIFA has published an updated ranking of national teams, in which Ukraine remained in 28th place. Currently, the "blue and yellow" have 1557.47 points. Among European teams (UEFA), Serhiy Rebrov's proteges hold the 14th position. This was reported by the Ukrainian Association of Football, writes UNN.

Details

The absence of official matches since the last update allowed the Ukrainians to maintain the status quo. This is important in the context of preparations for the March matches for the right to play in the 2026 World Cup.

It is interesting that all potential opponents of the Ukrainians in the play-offs are currently lower in the ranking:

  • Sweden (semi-final opponent) – 43rd place (1487.13 points);
    • Poland (possible opponent in the final) – 31st place (1532.04 points);
      • Albania (possible opponent in the final) – 63rd place (1401.07 points).

        Recall 

        The decisive stage of qualification will begin on March 26. The Ukrainian national team will host the Swedes on home soil. If successful, on March 31, our team will play in the play-off final against the winner of the Poland – Albania pair, where the coveted ticket to the world championship will be at stake.

        On December 11, it became known that the Ukrainian national team will play its nominally home play-off matches in Valencia, Spain. 

        On December 5, in Miami, the draw for the group stage of the 2026 World Cup took place, as a result of which the Ukrainian national team learned about its potential opponents in the group. If they pass the play-offs against Sweden, and then the winner of the Poland - Albania pair, our national team will play in group "F", which will feature the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia.

        Stepan Haftko

