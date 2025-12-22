Ukraine retains 28th place in FIFA ranking ahead of crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Photo: UAF

FIFA has published an updated ranking of national teams, in which Ukraine remained in 28th place. Currently, the "blue and yellow" have 1557.47 points. Among European teams (UEFA), Serhiy Rebrov's proteges hold the 14th position. This was reported by the Ukrainian Association of Football, writes UNN.

Details

The absence of official matches since the last update allowed the Ukrainians to maintain the status quo. This is important in the context of preparations for the March matches for the right to play in the 2026 World Cup.

It is interesting that all potential opponents of the Ukrainians in the play-offs are currently lower in the ranking:

Sweden (semi-final opponent) – 43rd place (1487.13 points);

Poland (possible opponent in the final) – 31st place (1532.04 points);

Albania (possible opponent in the final) – 63rd place (1401.07 points).

Recall

The decisive stage of qualification will begin on March 26. The Ukrainian national team will host the Swedes on home soil. If successful, on March 31, our team will play in the play-off final against the winner of the Poland – Albania pair, where the coveted ticket to the world championship will be at stake.

On December 11, it became known that the Ukrainian national team will play its nominally home play-off matches in Valencia, Spain.

On December 5, in Miami, the draw for the group stage of the 2026 World Cup took place, as a result of which the Ukrainian national team learned about its potential opponents in the group. If they pass the play-offs against Sweden, and then the winner of the Poland - Albania pair, our national team will play in group "F", which will feature the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia.