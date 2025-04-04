$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15504 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28202 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64574 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213496 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122443 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391694 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310575 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213719 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244203 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255087 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22658 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45106 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45106 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131503 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131503 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14671 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13938 views

05:58 PM • 13938 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131610 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131610 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213498 views
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213498 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391695 views
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391695 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254216 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254216 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310575 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2954 views

07:44 PM • 2954 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14020 views

05:58 PM • 14020 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45197 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45197 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72058 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72058 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57161 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57161 views
A boat with refugees sank off the coast of Lampedusa Island: more than 40 people are missing, 10 rescued

A boat with refugees sank near the Italian island of Lampedusa. Authorities are searching for more than 40 missing migrants, only 10 people have been rescued, and 6 bodies have been found.

News of the World • March 19, 05:06 PM • 12433 views

For the first time in the world, childhood blindness was cured with the help of gene therapy in London

British doctors have successfully performed gene therapy on four children with Leber's congenital amaurosis. After a 60-minute operation, the children were able to see objects, recognize their parents' faces, and even read.

News of the World • February 21, 09:02 AM • 22718 views

Davis Cup: tennis player Sachko won his debut victory for the national team, defeating the representative of Tunisia

Vitaliy Sachko won his first match for the Ukrainian national team in the Davis Cup. The Ukrainian tennis player defeated Aziz Dugaz with a score of 6:3, 6:7(6), 6:3, putting Ukraine ahead in the match against Tunisia.

Sports • January 31, 03:24 PM • 26840 views

The Pentagon releases a Guantanamo Bay prisoner who has been there since the first day of its opening

The Pentagon has repatriated to Tunisia 59-year-old Ridah Bin Saleh al-Yazidi, who has been held at Guantanamo Bay since its opening. His release is part of Biden's program to reduce the number of prisoners.

News of the World • December 31, 07:45 AM • 34577 views

Radio Dictation 2024: Lviv resident wins for the sixth time by writing a text without mistakes

Six winners of the Radio Dictation 2024 were announced, including one participant who wrote a text without errors. A total of 12,000 entries were submitted from Ukraine and 33 countries.

Society • December 4, 02:26 PM • 18367 views

Ukrainian foil fencers win silver medal World Cup in Tunisia

Ukraine's women's foil fencing team has reached the World Cup final for the first time in its history. The team defeated rivals from Hungary, Italy and France, losing in the final only to Japan.

Sports • November 24, 08:00 PM • 33601 views

Kuleba: Russia deliberately provokes food crisis by attacking Ukraine's port infrastructure

Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure to reduce its export potential. Over 3 months, 300 facilities, 177 vehicles, and 22 civilian vessels were damaged, and 79 civilians were injured.

War • October 10, 01:54 PM • 17576 views

Tunisians elect president: polls open, though opposition parties call for boycott

Tunisia is holding presidential elections, where incumbent President Cairo Said is considered a favorite. Opposition parties have called for a boycott, and the main opponents are in prison or not allowed to vote.

News of the World • October 6, 12:04 PM • 18507 views

Exports via the Ukrainian sea corridor reached 70 million tons - Zelenskyy

During the year of operation of the Ukrainian sea corridor, 70 million tons of cargo were exported on 2,500 ships. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of this for the countries of Asia, Africa, Europe, and America, as well as for the humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine.

Economy • September 18, 01:31 PM • 18104 views

More than 1,000 pilgrims died amid extreme heat during the Hajj

The death toll during Khoja in Saudi Arabia this year exceeded 1,000 people, and more than half of them are unregistered believers who made the pilgrimage in extreme heat.

News of the World • June 20, 11:46 AM • 18264 views

The EU Council plans to approve a migration pact containing significant reforms to asylum policy

The EU Council plans to approve a migration pact containing significant reforms to asylum policies, requiring EU countries to accept thousands of asylum seekers from frontline states or provide resources, and allowing agreements with transit and origin countries to limit the number of incoming migrants.

Politics • May 14, 10:13 AM • 23397 views

South Korea investigates the origin of imported oil, focusing on supplies from russia

South Korea is investigating the origin of imported oil, including russian supplies, due to concerns about possible relabeling.

Economy • March 14, 02:05 AM • 111296 views

"In our Black Sea": Zelensky says more than 23 million tons of cargo have already been transported through the Ukrainian corridor

President Zelenskiy announced that since the start of the Ukrainian corridor, more than 23 million tons of cargo have been transported through the Black Sea without Russian assistance.

War • February 17, 09:17 AM • 84921 views

Residents of Bessarabia have changed their traditional pro-Russian vector to pro-Ukrainian - The Economist explains the reasons

Residents of Bessarabia have changed their traditional pro-Russian vector to pro-Ukrainian - The Economist explains the reasons.

War • February 12, 09:49 AM • 51195 views

To the sound of sirens: Danube ports increased cargo transshipment sixfold in 2023

Last year, the cargo turnover of Odesa Region's ports more than tripled to over 32 million tons compared to pre-war levels, and the port of Izmail more than doubled to 20. 2 million tons.

War • February 2, 06:10 PM • 106134 views