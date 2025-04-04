A boat with refugees sank near the Italian island of Lampedusa. Authorities are searching for more than 40 missing migrants, only 10 people have been rescued, and 6 bodies have been found.
British doctors have successfully performed gene therapy on four children with Leber's congenital amaurosis. After a 60-minute operation, the children were able to see objects, recognize their parents' faces, and even read.
Vitaliy Sachko won his first match for the Ukrainian national team in the Davis Cup. The Ukrainian tennis player defeated Aziz Dugaz with a score of 6:3, 6:7(6), 6:3, putting Ukraine ahead in the match against Tunisia.
The Pentagon has repatriated to Tunisia 59-year-old Ridah Bin Saleh al-Yazidi, who has been held at Guantanamo Bay since its opening. His release is part of Biden's program to reduce the number of prisoners.
Six winners of the Radio Dictation 2024 were announced, including one participant who wrote a text without errors. A total of 12,000 entries were submitted from Ukraine and 33 countries.
Ukraine's women's foil fencing team has reached the World Cup final for the first time in its history. The team defeated rivals from Hungary, Italy and France, losing in the final only to Japan.
Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure to reduce its export potential. Over 3 months, 300 facilities, 177 vehicles, and 22 civilian vessels were damaged, and 79 civilians were injured.
Tunisia is holding presidential elections, where incumbent President Cairo Said is considered a favorite. Opposition parties have called for a boycott, and the main opponents are in prison or not allowed to vote.
During the year of operation of the Ukrainian sea corridor, 70 million tons of cargo were exported on 2,500 ships. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of this for the countries of Asia, Africa, Europe, and America, as well as for the humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine.
The death toll during Khoja in Saudi Arabia this year exceeded 1,000 people, and more than half of them are unregistered believers who made the pilgrimage in extreme heat.
The EU Council plans to approve a migration pact containing significant reforms to asylum policies, requiring EU countries to accept thousands of asylum seekers from frontline states or provide resources, and allowing agreements with transit and origin countries to limit the number of incoming migrants.
South Korea is investigating the origin of imported oil, including russian supplies, due to concerns about possible relabeling.
President Zelenskiy announced that since the start of the Ukrainian corridor, more than 23 million tons of cargo have been transported through the Black Sea without Russian assistance.
Residents of Bessarabia have changed their traditional pro-Russian vector to pro-Ukrainian - The Economist explains the reasons.
Last year, the cargo turnover of Odesa Region's ports more than tripled to over 32 million tons compared to pre-war levels, and the port of Izmail more than doubled to 20. 2 million tons.