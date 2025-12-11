Ukraine national team to play decisive 2026 World Cup play-off matches in Spain

The Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) has decided on the venue for the potential two play-off matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The Ukrainian national team will play its home matches in Valencia, Spain, writes UNN.

Details

The UAF Executive Committee today approved the "Ciutat de València" stadium, the home arena of the "Levante" club, as the main venue for these important matches.

World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponent

The stadium, which can accommodate 26,354 spectators, was chosen from several options in different countries, as it was recognized as the optimal solution in the interests of the national team. The UAF administration has already been instructed to conclude an appropriate agreement with the stadium and inform UEFA about the approved option.

According to the play-off calendar, Serhiy Rebrov's team will play a semi-final match against the Swedish national team on March 26, 2026. If successful, on March 31, in the same Spanish arena, the Ukrainians will play in the final for a ticket to the World Cup against the winner of the Poland – Albania pair.

WC-2026: If Ukraine qualifies for the World Cup, they will play in a group with the Netherlands, Japan, and Tunisia