11:59 AM • 8396 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 9132 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM • 11271 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
10:29 AM • 13563 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 29209 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
07:59 AM • 20671 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Exclusive
07:38 AM • 21211 views
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
December 10, 09:59 PM • 28674 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 42773 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 37034 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
Ukraine national team to play decisive 2026 World Cup play-off matches in Spain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

The UAF has decided on the venue for the potential two play-off matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The Ukrainian national team will play its home games in Valencia, Spain, at the "Ciutat de València" stadium.

Ukraine national team to play decisive 2026 World Cup play-off matches in Spain

The Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) has decided on the venue for the potential two play-off matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The Ukrainian national team will play its home matches in Valencia, Spain, writes UNN.

Details

The UAF Executive Committee today approved the "Ciutat de València" stadium, the home arena of the "Levante" club, as the main venue for these important matches.

World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponent20.11.25, 14:48 • 28087 views

The stadium, which can accommodate 26,354 spectators, was chosen from several options in different countries, as it was recognized as the optimal solution in the interests of the national team. The UAF administration has already been instructed to conclude an appropriate agreement with the stadium and inform UEFA about the approved option.

According to the play-off calendar, Serhiy Rebrov's team will play a semi-final match against the Swedish national team on March 26, 2026. If successful, on March 31, in the same Spanish arena, the Ukrainians will play in the final for a ticket to the World Cup against the winner of the Poland – Albania pair.

WC-2026: If Ukraine qualifies for the World Cup, they will play in a group with the Netherlands, Japan, and Tunisia05.12.25, 21:20 • 3798 views

Stepan Haftko

Sports
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Serhiy Rebrov
UEFA
Valencia
Albania
Tunisia
Sweden
Netherlands
Japan
Poland