WC-2026: If Ukraine qualifies for the World Cup, they will play in a group with the Netherlands, Japan, and Tunisia

06:15 PM • 3578 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
03:45 PM • 10443 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
02:41 PM • 13937 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 31095 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 25935 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 30108 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 41968 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 48578 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 41298 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 73285 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
European leaders warn Zelenskyy to be cautious in US's rapid pursuit of peace - WSJ
US urged Europeans to oppose EU plan for loan using Russian assets for Ukraine - Bloomberg
He was a star of "Mortal Kombat" and had a Russian passport: actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa died at the age of 75
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first time
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menu
WC-2026: If Ukraine qualifies for the World Cup, they will play in a group with the Netherlands, Japan, and Tunisia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 400 views

At the draw for the group stage of the 2026 World Cup, Ukraine learned its potential opponents. If they advance through the playoffs, the national team will play in Group F with the Netherlands, Japan, and Tunisia.

WC-2026: If Ukraine qualifies for the World Cup, they will play in a group with the Netherlands, Japan, and Tunisia

Today, December 5, the draw for the group stage of the 2026 World Cup took place in Miami, as a result of which the Ukrainian national team learned about its potential opponents in the group. If it passes Sweden in the playoffs, and then the winner of the Poland - Albania pair, our national team will play in group "F", where the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia will perform, UNN reports.

Details

Group "A":

Mexico;

South Africa;

South Korea;

Denmark/North Macedonia - Czech Republic/Ireland.

Group "B":

Canada;

Qatar;

Switzerland;

Italy/Northern Ireland - Wales/Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Group "C":

Brazil;

Morocco;

Scotland;

Haiti.

Group "D":

USA;

Paraguay;

Australia;

Turkey/Romania - Slovakia/Kosovo.

Group "E":

Germany;

Côte d'Ivoire;

Ecuador;

Curaçao.

Group "F":

Netherlands;

Japan;

Tunisia;

Ukraine/Sweden - Poland/Albania.

Group "G":

Belgium;

Iran;

Egypt;

New Zealand.

Group "H":

Spain;

Uruguay;

Saudi Arabia;

Group "I":

France№

Senegal;

Norway;

Iraq/Bolivia/Suriname.

Group "J":

Argentina;

Austria;

Algeria;

Jordan.

Group "K":

Portugal;

Colombia;

Uzbekistan;

Congo/Jamaica/New Caledonia.

Group "L":

England;

Croatia;

Panama;

Ghana.

Addition

US President Donald Trump, who openly sought the Nobel Peace Prize, finally received his own award, but from FIFA: the world football governing body presented him with the newly created Peace Prize during the 2026 World Cup draw.

The Ukrainian national team secured a place in the playoffs thanks to a victory over Iceland (2:0) in the last round of the group stage, which allowed our team to take second place.

Ukraine, along with Italy, Denmark and Turkey, was in the first pot, and therefore cannot play against these national teams. The rest of the pots looked like this:

second pot: Poland, Wales, Czech Republic, Slovakia;

third pot: Ireland, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo;

fourth pot: Romania, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland, Sweden.

To qualify for the 2026 World Cup, the Ukrainian national team needs to overcome two opponents. In the semi-finals, as already mentioned, Ukraine will play against Sweden.

The match at this stage will be nominally home for the Ukrainians.

The semi-finals will be held on March 26, 2026, the finals - on March 31.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports