Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
11:28 AM • 16037 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
December 8, 10:37 AM • 13336 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Publications
Exclusives
2026 FIFA World Cup: Mandatory 3-minute hydration breaks to be introduced due to heat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

At the 2026 World Cup, FIFA is introducing mandatory three-minute hydration breaks in each half of all matches. The referee will stop the game at the 22nd minute of each half, regardless of weather conditions or venue.

2026 FIFA World Cup: Mandatory 3-minute hydration breaks to be introduced due to heat

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has announced a significant rule change for the 2026 World Cup: three-minute hydration breaks will be mandatory in each half of all matches, regardless of weather conditions. This is reported by UNN.

Details

This decision was announced by the tournament's chief organizer, Manolo Zubiria, at a meeting with media representatives of official broadcasters.

The referee will stop the game at the 22nd minute of each half so that players can replenish fluids in their bodies due to the likely significant heat during football matches.

WC-2026: If Ukraine qualifies for the World Cup, they will play in a group with the Netherlands, Japan, and Tunisia

Breaks will be applied universally – regardless of temperature, host country (USA, Canada, or Mexico), or the presence of a roof or air conditioning in the stadium.

FIFA explained that this is a "simplified and streamlined version" of the previous practice, where breaks were only granted after 30 minutes of play if a certain temperature threshold was exceeded. This change is also intended to increase the predictability of game schedules for broadcasters. Referees will have a small degree of flexibility if the game is stopped shortly before the 22nd minute, for example, due to an injury.

FIFA has released a list of games where heat could be an issue at the 2026 World Cup and who got convenient logistics.

Stepan Haftko

Sports
Mexico
Tunisia
Canada
Netherlands
Japan
United States
Ukraine