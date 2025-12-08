2026 FIFA World Cup: Mandatory 3-minute hydration breaks to be introduced due to heat

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has announced a significant rule change for the 2026 World Cup: three-minute hydration breaks will be mandatory in each half of all matches, regardless of weather conditions. This is reported by UNN.

Details

This decision was announced by the tournament's chief organizer, Manolo Zubiria, at a meeting with media representatives of official broadcasters.

The referee will stop the game at the 22nd minute of each half so that players can replenish fluids in their bodies due to the likely significant heat during football matches.

Breaks will be applied universally – regardless of temperature, host country (USA, Canada, or Mexico), or the presence of a roof or air conditioning in the stadium.

FIFA explained that this is a "simplified and streamlined version" of the previous practice, where breaks were only granted after 30 minutes of play if a certain temperature threshold was exceeded. This change is also intended to increase the predictability of game schedules for broadcasters. Referees will have a small degree of flexibility if the game is stopped shortly before the 22nd minute, for example, due to an injury.

