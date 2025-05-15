$41.540.04
Transferred someone else's 4 million UAH to his wife's card: an African was extradited from Germany and taken into custody in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1336 views

A citizen of Tunisia, who is suspected of fraud of 4 million UAH, was extradited to Ukraine. He changed the details of users' accounts and stole money.

Transferred someone else's 4 million UAH to his wife's card: an African was extradited from Germany and taken into custody in Ukraine

A foreigner suspected of fraud worth 4 million hryvnias has been extradited to Ukraine from Germany. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

The suspect has been wanted since 2022. At that time, under the procedural guidance of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, he was notified in absentia of suspicion of unauthorized access to the information systems of a private company and theft of money from its accounts (Part 1 of Article 361, Part 3 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The investigation established that a 34-year-old Tunisian citizen, working as an administrator on one of the freelance platforms, logged into users' electronic accounts and changed the details of the accounts to which payment for the work performed was received to his wife's details. In this way, the money was transferred to her. As a result of these actions, the company suffered losses of almost 4 million hryvnias. The man's illegal actions were exposed, but he managed to leave Ukraine

- the prosecutor's office said.

Currently, a previously chosen measure of restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of bail of 908 thousand hryvnias has been applied to the suspect.

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings is being conducted by investigators of the Shevchenkivskyi Police Department of the National Police in Kyiv.

Let us remind you

Former head of Ukrtatnafta Pavlo Ovcharenko has been declared internationally wanted by Interpol for embezzling 5.8 billion hryvnias.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Interpol
Tunisia
Germany
Ukraine
Kyiv
