September 23, 07:19 PM • 11222 views
Menu
754mm
Film actress Claudia Cardinale dies at 88

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

The outstanding Italian actress Claudia Cardinale, known for her roles in over a hundred films, died in Nemours, France, at the age of 87. She gained international popularity after the films "8 1/2" and "The Leopard", and was also a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador.

Film actress Claudia Cardinale dies at 88

The prominent Italian actress Claudia Cardinale, known for her roles in "The Pink Panther" and "Once Upon a Time in the West," has passed away at the age of 87. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian, Sky News.

Details

It is noted that the actress, who participated in over a hundred films and television series, died in Nemours, France, surrounded by her children.

As The Guardian writes, Cardinale, who grew up in Tunisia in a family with Sicilian roots, entered the world of cinema in 1957 after winning a beauty contest, the main prize of which was a trip to the Venice Film Festival.

After a series of small roles, she gained international fame in 1963, starring in Federico Fellini's film "8 1/2," and also appearing alongside Burt Lancaster in "The Leopard."

- writes The Guardian.

In 1968, she starred in the comedy "The Pink Panther" and in Sergio Leone's film "Once Upon a Time in the West."

She considered the 1966 film "The Professionals" to be the best of her Hollywood films.

When she received a lifetime achievement award at the Berlin Film Festival in 2002, she said that her acting career had brought her happiness.

I have lived over 150 lives: the lives of a prostitute, a saint, a romantic, all types of women, and it's wonderful that I have the opportunity to change myself.

- she noted.

"I worked with the greatest directors. They gave me everything," added Claudia Cardinale.

In 2000, the actress was appointed a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for the protection of women's rights.

She is survived by two children.

Recall

Patricia Crowley, Golden Globe winner, died in Los Angeles at the age of 91. She was known for her roles in the series "Please Don't Eat the Daisies," "Dynasty," and "Port Charles."

Vita Zelenetska

