Actor and director Robert Redford dies - NYT

12:18 PM • 978 views
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activistsPhoto
10:17 AM • 9954 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 19614 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 13278 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 21193 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
08:08 AM • 23821 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
07:46 AM • 14043 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 30249 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
06:54 AM • 23090 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 58941 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
Sikorski told Chinese Foreign Minister about the need to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and integritySeptember 16, 06:21 AM • 4198 views
We need to do everything to be ready for war - Nawrocki06:42 AM • 12148 views
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" drone07:02 AM • 19678 views
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico07:25 AM • 24516 views
What Putin promised Trump over the past six months - Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's response10:48 AM • 8160 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgets
07:30 AM • 30250 views
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft documentSeptember 15, 07:06 PM • 37354 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideo12:26 PM • 970 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 41770 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 41186 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 46122 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 51535 views
Actor and director Robert Redford dies - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 496 views

Robert Redford, film star and director, has died at the age of 89. He was known for his films that touched on serious topics and his active environmental protection work.

Actor and director Robert Redford dies - NYT
Robert Redford, the movie star who became a director and activist, has died at the age of 89, The New York Times reports, writes UNN.

Robert Redford, the movie star who became an Oscar-winning director whose hits often helped America understand itself, and who off-screen preached environmental protection and supported the independent film movement, central to which is the Sundance Festival, died early Tuesday morning. He was 89 years old.

- the NYT report says.

According to the publication, his death in the mountains near Provo was announced by Cindy Berger, CEO of the advertising agency Rogers & Cowan PMK. She said he died in his sleep but did not specify a cause.

Dissatisfied with Hollywood's simplistic approach to filmmaking, the publication notes, Redford always demanded that his films have cultural weight, in many cases touching on serious topics such as grief and political corruption, in many cases resonating with audiences, including through his immense star power.

Star of "Columbo" and "Dynasty" series dies in Los Angeles at 9116.09.25, 15:13 • 1382 views

Julia Shramko

CultureNews of the World
