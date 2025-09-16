Actor and director Robert Redford dies - NYT

un.org

Robert Redford, the movie star who became a director and activist, has died at the age of 89, The New York Times reports, writes UNN.

Robert Redford, the movie star who became an Oscar-winning director whose hits often helped America understand itself, and who off-screen preached environmental protection and supported the independent film movement, central to which is the Sundance Festival, died early Tuesday morning. He was 89 years old. - the NYT report says.

According to the publication, his death in the mountains near Provo was announced by Cindy Berger, CEO of the advertising agency Rogers & Cowan PMK. She said he died in his sleep but did not specify a cause.

Dissatisfied with Hollywood's simplistic approach to filmmaking, the publication notes, Redford always demanded that his films have cultural weight, in many cases touching on serious topics such as grief and political corruption, in many cases resonating with audiences, including through his immense star power.

Star of "Columbo" and "Dynasty" series dies in Los Angeles at 91