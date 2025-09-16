$41.230.05
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
10:07 AM • 17149 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
09:54 AM • 12052 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
09:19 AM • 19012 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
08:08 AM • 21968 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
07:46 AM • 13635 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
07:30 AM • 28957 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgets
06:54 AM • 23002 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 58455 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 67660 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
10:07 AM • 17152 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
09:19 AM • 19018 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgets
07:30 AM • 28962 views
Star of "Columbo" and "Dynasty" series dies in Los Angeles at 91

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Patricia Crowley, Golden Globe Award winner, died in Los Angeles at the age of 91. She is known for her roles in the series "Please Don't Eat the Daisies," "Dynasty," and "Port Charles."

Star of "Columbo" and "Dynasty" series dies in Los Angeles at 91

Actress Patricia Crowley died at the age of 91 in Los Angeles, two days before her 92nd birthday. Her son John Hookstratten, executive vice president of administration and operations at Sony Pictures, announced her death, UNN reports with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

Hookstratten said his mother died of natural causes and is survived by her husband Andy Friendly, whom she married in 1986.

Patricia was born in Olyphant, Pennsylvania, and was the daughter of a coal miner. She began her career after moving to New York, studying at the High School of Performing Arts, working on stage and as a model.

Patricia caught the attention of Hollywood executives in 1954 when she won a Golden Globe for "New Star of the Year" in the film "Forever Female" and in the film "Money from Home" with Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis.

The actress was best known for her role as Joan Nash in the sitcom "Please Don't Eat the Daisies" between 1965 and 1967. Her character worked as a newspaper journalist and was married to Jim Nash (Mark Miller), and they had four noisy sons.

American activist Charlie Kirk died - Trump10.09.25, 23:52 • 3969 views

Patricia later starred in the series "Hawaii 5-0" and "Columbo" in the 80s and 90s, getting recurring roles in both series. She also played fan favorite Emily Fallmont in the night series "Dynasty" in 1986. In this role, she played the wife of the fictional Senator Buck Fallmont, trying to hide an affair that cast doubt on the legitimacy of her son.

Crowley is a Golden Globe Award winner. She also played Rebecca Whitmore in the American television series "Generations", appearing in 65 episodes. Patricia also played Mary Scanlon in 251 episodes of the series "Port Charles" from 1997 to 2003.

Her acting credits also include "The Love Boat", "Frasier", "Fantasy Island", "Bewitched and Murder", "Falcon Crest", "The Bold and the Beautiful", "The Rockford Files", "Friends" and "Melrose Place".

Before marrying Andy Friendly, Patricia married Ed Hookstratten, a sports and entertainment lawyer who previously represented Elvis Presley.

Crowley's last screen appearance was in 2012 in the film "Mon-Riv", where she played Mrs. Cottington.

Addition

Bobby Hart, co-writer of the hits "Last Train to Clarksville" and "(I'm Not Your) Steppin' Stone", which made the legendary pop group "The Monkees" famous, died in Los Angeles at the age of 87.

Pavlo Zinchenko

