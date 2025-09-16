Star of "Columbo" and "Dynasty" series dies in Los Angeles at 91

Actress Patricia Crowley died at the age of 91 in Los Angeles, two days before her 92nd birthday. Her son John Hookstratten, executive vice president of administration and operations at Sony Pictures, announced her death, UNN reports with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

Hookstratten said his mother died of natural causes and is survived by her husband Andy Friendly, whom she married in 1986.

Patricia was born in Olyphant, Pennsylvania, and was the daughter of a coal miner. She began her career after moving to New York, studying at the High School of Performing Arts, working on stage and as a model.

Patricia caught the attention of Hollywood executives in 1954 when she won a Golden Globe for "New Star of the Year" in the film "Forever Female" and in the film "Money from Home" with Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis.

The actress was best known for her role as Joan Nash in the sitcom "Please Don't Eat the Daisies" between 1965 and 1967. Her character worked as a newspaper journalist and was married to Jim Nash (Mark Miller), and they had four noisy sons.

Patricia later starred in the series "Hawaii 5-0" and "Columbo" in the 80s and 90s, getting recurring roles in both series. She also played fan favorite Emily Fallmont in the night series "Dynasty" in 1986. In this role, she played the wife of the fictional Senator Buck Fallmont, trying to hide an affair that cast doubt on the legitimacy of her son.

Crowley is a Golden Globe Award winner. She also played Rebecca Whitmore in the American television series "Generations", appearing in 65 episodes. Patricia also played Mary Scanlon in 251 episodes of the series "Port Charles" from 1997 to 2003.

Her acting credits also include "The Love Boat", "Frasier", "Fantasy Island", "Bewitched and Murder", "Falcon Crest", "The Bold and the Beautiful", "The Rockford Files", "Friends" and "Melrose Place".

Before marrying Andy Friendly, Patricia married Ed Hookstratten, a sports and entertainment lawyer who previously represented Elvis Presley.

Crowley's last screen appearance was in 2012 in the film "Mon-Riv", where she played Mrs. Cottington.

Addition

