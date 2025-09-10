American activist Charlie Kirk died - Trump

$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 14894 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 37996 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 25325 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 28287 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 29724 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 60336 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 81577 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 64346 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 34841 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 38947 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 37999 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 60339 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 64348 views
UNN Lite
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts ahead
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhoto
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhoto
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
American activist Charlie Kirk died - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 602 views

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk died on September 10 after an assassination attempt. US President Donald Trump confirmed this information on the social network Truth Social, expressing condolences to the family.

American activist Charlie Kirk died - Trump

On Wednesday, September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt. This was confirmed by the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, on the social network Truth Social, reports UNN.

Details

"The great, even legendary Charlie Kirk has passed away. No one understood and had the Heart of Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now he is no longer with us. Melania and I extend our condolences to his beautiful wife Erica and family. Charlie, we love you!" Trump's post reads.

Recall

On September 10, Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was wounded during a speech at Utah Valley University. Shots were fired from a nearby building, and Kirk was the only person injured.

Charlie Kirk was wounded in the neck and was hospitalized. His condition was assessed as critical.

US police established that the person detained after the assassination attempt on Charlie Kirk was not actually the shooter. Earlier, the university reported the detention of a suspect.

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Donald Trump
United States