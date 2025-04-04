On February 21, the world celebrates International Mother Language Day, established by UNESCO in 1999. On the same day, the World Guide Day is celebrated, and an online dictation in the Crimean Tatar language will be held.
The United States has returned to Ukraine archaeological sites from various historical periods that were detained at customs.
As a result of Russia's invasion, direct damage to Ukraine's infrastructure increased by $12. 6 billion to $170 billion. The largest losses were incurred in the housing stock ($60 billion), transportation ($38.5 billion), and energy ($14.6 billion).
Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov reported an explosion in the city after a warning of a ballistic threat from Crimea. Residents were urged to take shelter.
February 13 marks several international holidays, including Condom Day, Self Love Day, and Shawarma Day. Each of them has its own unique history and significance for society.
A UNESCO and ICOMOS mission has begun work in Odesa to assess the condition of the city's historic center. Over the past three years, about 170 monuments have been damaged by Russian shelling.
Kyiv honored the memory of the outstanding kobzar.
On February 9, the world celebrates International Dentist Day, Pizza Day, and Volleyball Birthday. The second Sunday of February is also the World Marriage Day and the Day of Prayer for People with Autism.
UNESCO condemned the Russian strikes on Odesa on November 14 that damaged 21 architectural monuments in the city's historic center. The organization sent a mission to assess the damage and called for an end to attacks on cultural property.
The President of Ukraine signed two decrees on sanctions against 56 Russian tanker captains and one Iranian. Sanctions were also imposed against Russian museum workers involved in the theft of cultural property in the occupied Crimea.
The Kyiv City Council has denied rumors about the construction of a “Courtyard with Crows” at 9 Reitarska Street. The site was leased for 10 years exclusively for tourist infrastructure and catering facilities.
The Trump administration is planning to sign a decree to withdraw the United States from the UN Human Rights Council and to stop funding humanitarian aid in Gaza. The document also provides for a review of international organizations for anti-American views.
In Odesa, a missile strike on January 31 damaged 19 architectural monuments of varying degrees. A UNESCO mission is expected to arrive in the city to assess the damage to the historic center.
Russia launches a massive attack, firing 165 missiles and drones at various regions of Ukraine. In Poltava, 8 people were killed, 17 injured, and the historic center of Odesa was damaged.
UNESCO has condemned the rocket attack on the historic center of Odesa, which damaged cultural buildings under the organization's protection. A special mission is planned to be sent to Ukraine to document the damage and determine response measures.
A Russian missile attack damaged about 15 historic buildings in the center of Odesa, including the Bristol Hotel. Among the affected buildings are the Philharmonic and museums under UNESCO protection.
During his visit to Lviv, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares announced new humanitarian aid. Spain also confirmed military support and training for the Ukrainian military.
UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay discussed with Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi the inclusion of Kharkiv's Gosprom in the World Heritage List. The building, which was damaged by Russian air strikes, is a symbol of 1920s modernism.
The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Spain signed an agreement on cooperation in secondary education. The document is aimed at improving the teaching of Spanish in Ukrainian schools and developing intercultural dialogue.
José Manuel Albares visited Lviv, where he will open the first Cultural Hub in Ukraine together with Ukrainian officials and the head of UNESCO. The Minister also visited Lviv National University.
The State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine has added 57 cultural heritage sites in Zakarpattia region. The register now includes 163 monuments of local and national significance in the region.
The State Register of National Cultural Heritage has added 11 unique museum objects to its list. Among them are paintings by Malevich and Repin and a rare Gospel from 1707.
In 2024, we launched 18 new Ukrainian-language audio guides to cultural sites around the world. We also donated hundreds of Ukrainian books to libraries in 8 countries as part of the Ukrainian Bookshelves project.
The Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has resumed its activity. The eruption is limited to the territory of the national park, but volcanic smog can pose a threat to populated areas.