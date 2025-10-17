Belarus seeks to restore ties with EU after rapprochement with US - Reuters

Belarus is trying to establish contacts with European Union countries after a period of isolation and rapprochement with the United States. According to Reuters, Belarusian diplomat Yury Ambrazevich is holding meetings with representatives of European countries, trying to bring Minsk back to dialogue with the West and show that the country is not completely dependent on Moscow, writes UNN.

Belarus has begun to take cautious steps towards restoring relations with European Union countries. This is reported by Reuters, citing European diplomats who confirmed that they recently received an invitation from the Belarusian ambassador to the Vatican, Yury Ambrazevich.

Ambrazevich, who previously served as Deputy Foreign Minister, is now "unofficially responsible for coordinating Belarus' contacts in Western European capitals." According to the agency, he initiated a series of meetings in Paris on October 6-9, inviting diplomats from several European countries to discuss further relations with Minsk.

Ambrazevich seeks to convey the message that Belarus wants to overcome political isolation and can play a role in finding a peaceful solution between Russia and Ukraine — noted one of the European diplomats.

The invitation, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters, was sent from the Belarusian embassy in Paris, where Ambrazevich is also accredited to UNESCO. The embassy confirmed that the diplomat contacted his colleagues "in accordance with standard diplomatic practice."

According to three other diplomats, several countries agreed to the meetings, although not all disclosed details. It is unknown how many states received invitations and how many of them participated in the dialogue.

European representatives assess this activity as an attempt by Belarus to reduce political isolation amid warming contacts with Washington.

They feel that with Trump's arrival, a window of opportunity has opened for easing sanctions, so they are trying to take advantage of it — one of the diplomats told Reuters.

Contacts between the US and Belarus have intensified recently. President Donald Trump has already called Alexander Lukashenka twice, calling him a "very respected leader," and sent his envoy to Minsk. This contributed to the release of more than 50 political prisoners in September, after which Washington eased sanctions against the state airline Belavia, allowing it to purchase spare parts.

Despite these steps, the EU met Belarus' initiative with caution. Two European diplomats, in a comment to Reuters, called it a "manipulative attempt to take advantage of the warming with the US" to show independence from Moscow.

Belarus remains under strict European Union sanctions due to the suppression of protests in 2020 and support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

