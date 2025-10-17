Belarus seeks to restore ties with EU after rapprochement with US - Reuters

$41.640.12
48.520.01
ukenru
02:20 PM • 238 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 3440 views
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in UkraineVideo
Exclusive
11:59 AM • 10101 views
Olena Sosedka: We learned through practice, and they learned on TikTok. Why do children know more about money than we did at their age?
11:57 AM • 9562 views
Hungary must execute ICC arrest warrant for Putin - German Foreign Ministry
11:03 AM • 13052 views
Active cyclone to bring rains and cold snap to Ukraine: weather forecast until the end of the week
Exclusive
October 17, 08:14 AM • 20028 views
What is Ukraine counting on?: a member of the national security committee on the possibility of providing Tomahawk amid Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 45044 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
October 17, 05:53 AM • 28515 views
The enemy lost 29,000 servicemen in September: Syrskyi on the disruption of the Russian spring-summer offensive campaign
October 16, 09:15 PM • 59019 views
"We need them too": Trump made a statement regarding the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
October 16, 07:40 PM • 61474 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Washington to meet with Donald TrumpVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
2.2m/s
65%
755mm
Popular news
Enemy losses: Russian army lost 730 soldiers and over five hundred UAVs in a dayOctober 17, 04:45 AM • 9716 views
Long stays in positions and problems with payments: military ombudswoman named the topics of the most frequent complaintsOctober 17, 07:12 AM • 10959 views
Emergency power outages hit Kyiv and 12 regions - UkrenergoOctober 17, 07:12 AM • 4138 views
Enemy attacked energy infrastructure in four regions - Ministry of EnergyOctober 17, 07:42 AM • 25366 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"Video10:57 AM • 9476 views
Publications
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 45044 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 72194 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 101189 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 68821 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 92638 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Sosedka
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Slovakia
Hungary
Budapest
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"Video10:57 AM • 9812 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 50118 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 98366 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 74935 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 76126 views
Actual
Social network
Film
Financial Times
Nord Stream
Sukhoi Su-30

Belarus seeks to restore ties with EU after rapprochement with US - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Belarusian diplomat Yury Ambrazevich is holding meetings with representatives of European countries, trying to resume dialogue with the West. This is happening against the backdrop of intensified contacts between the US and Belarus.

Belarus seeks to restore ties with EU after rapprochement with US - Reuters

Belarus is trying to establish contacts with European Union countries after a period of isolation and rapprochement with the United States. According to Reuters, Belarusian diplomat Yury Ambrazevich is holding meetings with representatives of European countries, trying to bring Minsk back to dialogue with the West and show that the country is not completely dependent on Moscow, writes UNN.

Details

Belarus has begun to take cautious steps towards restoring relations with European Union countries. This is reported by Reuters, citing European diplomats who confirmed that they recently received an invitation from the Belarusian ambassador to the Vatican, Yury Ambrazevich.

Ukraine is monitoring the situation in Belarus, we do not see a specific major threat to the north of Ukraine - member of the national security committee16.10.25, 18:13 • 41084 views

Ambrazevich, who previously served as Deputy Foreign Minister, is now "unofficially responsible for coordinating Belarus' contacts in Western European capitals." According to the agency, he initiated a series of meetings in Paris on October 6-9, inviting diplomats from several European countries to discuss further relations with Minsk.

Ambrazevich seeks to convey the message that Belarus wants to overcome political isolation and can play a role in finding a peaceful solution between Russia and Ukraine 

— noted one of the European diplomats.

The invitation, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters, was sent from the Belarusian embassy in Paris, where Ambrazevich is also accredited to UNESCO. The embassy confirmed that the diplomat contacted his colleagues "in accordance with standard diplomatic practice."

Lukashenka creates an "exchange fund" of innocent people to buy himself indulgences: MFA on a new wave of repressions in Belarus14.10.25, 19:50 • 4770 views

According to three other diplomats, several countries agreed to the meetings, although not all disclosed details. It is unknown how many states received invitations and how many of them participated in the dialogue.

European representatives assess this activity as an attempt by Belarus to reduce political isolation amid warming contacts with Washington. 

They feel that with Trump's arrival, a window of opportunity has opened for easing sanctions, so they are trying to take advantage of it 

— one of the diplomats told Reuters.

Contacts between the US and Belarus have intensified recently. President Donald Trump has already called Alexander Lukashenka twice, calling him a "very respected leader," and sent his envoy to Minsk. This contributed to the release of more than 50 political prisoners in September, after which Washington eased sanctions against the state airline Belavia, allowing it to purchase spare parts.

Despite these steps, the EU met Belarus' initiative with caution. Two European diplomats, in a comment to Reuters, called it a "manipulative attempt to take advantage of the warming with the US" to show independence from Moscow.

Belarus remains under strict European Union sanctions due to the suppression of protests in 2020 and support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Lukashenka stated that Ukraine might disappear as a state13.10.25, 05:58 • 10550 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Belarus
UNESCO
Reuters
Donald Trump
European Union
Paris
United States
Ukraine