Ukraine may soon disappear as a state. Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka stated this in a comment to Russian propagandist Pavel Zarubin, UNN reports.

According to him, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "needs to sit down and negotiate," and "act urgently."

Russia is advancing on the front, I say this responsibly, as I observe it daily, and this could lead to the disappearance of Ukraine as a state. - said Lukashenka.

He added that Western neighbors "see themselves in Western Ukraine" and "are ready to take away part of Ukraine, as it was before the beginning of the Great Patriotic War."

"Therefore, there is a very serious mix there. And I would like the President of Ukraine to hear my proposals and understand that no one will bring him happiness to the territory of Ukraine except the Slavic states, so we need to sit down and negotiate," the Belarusian dictator summarized.

In September, Lukashenka stated that there is now a good proposal on the table for ending the war between Ukraine and Russia. According to him, if Ukraine does not agree, Russia will seize the entire country.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the words of the Belarusian dictator, stating that Lukashenka "lives in his own world."

