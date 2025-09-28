$41.490.00
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 27502 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM • 22230 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM • 25292 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 51288 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 66322 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 84434 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 139059 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 55391 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 47829 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Lukashenka threatened with an "immediate response" when commenting on the possibility of shooting down Russian planes near NATO borders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

Lukashenka warned that shooting down Russian planes by NATO would lead to an immediate response and a full-scale war.

Lukashenka threatened with an "immediate response" when commenting on the possibility of shooting down Russian planes near NATO borders

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenka, reacted to statements by NATO countries about their readiness to shoot down Russian planes in case of airspace violation, stating that any such operation would lead to an "immediate response" and a war "to the fullest extent." UNN writes about this with reference to the statement of the Belarusian dictator.

Details

I often fly to Belovezhskaya Pushcha. It's right on the border with Poland. Will they shoot down the president's helicopter or a military escort helicopter? So the response will come instantly.

- said Lukashenka.

The Belarusian dictator noted that he hopes that "the Polish people will not allow the ambitions of the Polish government to run wild." And if, for example, a Russian plane is shot down over Kaliningrad, it will mean the beginning of a war with NATO countries.

God forbid, of course, then we will have to fight "to the fullest extent." Do we need this? No. Therefore, I think they will calm down. They will talk... today they need loud statements to appease some part of society in Poland, but one cannot act in such a way. One needs to be friends... We are aimed at this.

- he added.

Recall

US President Donald Trump said that NATO countries should shoot down Russian planes that violate their airspace.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte supported Donald Trump's statement that NATO member countries should shoot down Russian drones and planes if they enter their airspace, if such a step is necessary. NATO military personnel are trained to assess such threats and determine further actions.

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Mark Rutte
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Poland