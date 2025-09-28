Lukashenka threatened with an "immediate response" when commenting on the possibility of shooting down Russian planes near NATO borders

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenka, reacted to statements by NATO countries about their readiness to shoot down Russian planes in case of airspace violation, stating that any such operation would lead to an "immediate response" and a war "to the fullest extent." UNN writes about this with reference to the statement of the Belarusian dictator.

I often fly to Belovezhskaya Pushcha. It's right on the border with Poland. Will they shoot down the president's helicopter or a military escort helicopter? So the response will come instantly. - said Lukashenka.

The Belarusian dictator noted that he hopes that "the Polish people will not allow the ambitions of the Polish government to run wild." And if, for example, a Russian plane is shot down over Kaliningrad, it will mean the beginning of a war with NATO countries.

God forbid, of course, then we will have to fight "to the fullest extent." Do we need this? No. Therefore, I think they will calm down. They will talk... today they need loud statements to appease some part of society in Poland, but one cannot act in such a way. One needs to be friends... We are aimed at this. - he added.

US President Donald Trump said that NATO countries should shoot down Russian planes that violate their airspace.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte supported Donald Trump's statement that NATO member countries should shoot down Russian drones and planes if they enter their airspace, if such a step is necessary. NATO military personnel are trained to assess such threats and determine further actions.