08:30 AM • 13296 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 28869 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 29867 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 33049 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 47620 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 40222 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 35889 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 36112 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 30655 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 56899 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
Russia legalizes mobilization of Ukrainians: "military lists" being prepared in Melitopol - CNS
Denmark strengthens Greenland's defense amid Trump's annexation claims and growing Russian activity - Bloomberg
Minus 900 soldiers and 349 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day
"Mirror response to Russian missile strikes": ISW assesses prospects of US providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
EU creates new system for rapid deployment of troops and equipment - CPD
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 28869 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 29867 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 55578 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 56899 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 49299 views
Donald Trump
Vitaliy Kim
Kristen Michal
Kyrylo Budanov
Maia Sandu
Ukraine
United States
Mykolaiv
Poltava Oblast
Pokrovsk
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo08:30 AM • 13296 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 55578 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 37398 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 45940 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 77926 views
News by theme
EU calls on Belarus to stop wave of contraband balloons, warns of sanctions

The European Union has condemned Belarus for provocative actions after balloons carrying smuggled cigarettes forced Lithuania to close airports. The EU warned of possible further sanctions but refrained from directly accusing the Lukashenka regime due to Hungary's objections.

News of the World • October 29, 03:19 PM • 2639 views
Szijjártó spoke in Minsk in Russian and after meeting with Lavrov stated that the Kremlin is allegedly "ready" for a summit with the United States.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó was in Minsk on Tuesday, where he used Russian in his speech during the Eurasian conference. The Budapest representative met with the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, after which he announced Russia's openness to a summit with the United States.

Politics • October 28, 01:38 PM • 3413 views
Belarus seeks to restore ties with EU after rapprochement with US - Reuters

Belarusian diplomat Yury Ambrazevich is holding meetings with representatives of European countries, trying to resume dialogue with the West. This is happening against the backdrop of intensified contacts between the US and Belarus.

Politics • October 17, 02:17 PM • 2745 views
Belarusian gasoline exports to Russia quadrupled - Reuters

In September, Belarus quadrupled its rail shipments of gasoline to Russia, reaching 40,000 metric tons. This occurred amidst a fuel shortage in Russia, caused by Ukrainian strikes on energy infrastructure.

News of the World • October 7, 03:41 PM • 3630 views
Estonian Foreign Ministry urges citizens to refrain from traveling to Belarus

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns citizens against traveling to Belarus due to documented cases of interrogations and detentions, as well as difficulties with consular assistance. Since May 20, 2024, there have been no diplomats or a consul at the Belarusian diplomatic mission in Estonia.

Society • September 29, 10:43 PM • 7426 views
Lukashenka's regime will do "business" with the occupiers on Ukrainian territory: intelligence explained the reasons

Belarus is betting on trade with Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia. This has become a new stage in the country's economic strategy, which is trying to support enterprises through cooperation with Venezuela, Syria, North Korea, and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

War in Ukraine • September 24, 01:56 PM • 5152 views
"We have nothing to do with it": Lukashenka disavowed drones flying into Poland

Aliaksandr Lukashenka claims that Belarus has nothing to do with drones violating the airspace of Poland and Lithuania.

Politics • September 16, 11:03 AM • 3384 views
"A blatant disregard": MFA reacted to Lukashenka's meeting with a representative of the occupation administration of Kherson region

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned Lukashenka's meeting with a representative of the Russian occupation administration of Kherson Oblast, calling it a blatant disregard for Ukraine's sovereignty. The Ministry emphasized the illegality of such actions and threatened to strengthen sanctions against the Belarusian regime.

Politics • September 16, 09:03 AM • 5176 views
Surprise: US military unexpectedly visited "West-2025" exercises in BelarusVideo

American military personnel observed joint military exercises of Russia and Belarus, which began amid escalating tensions with NATO. Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin invited them to see "everything that interests them," which became another sign of warming relations between Washington and Belarus.

News of the World • September 15, 01:13 PM • 2314 views
United States wants to return its embassy to Minsk - US Special Representative

The US plans to return its embassy to Minsk to restore diplomatic presence and develop economic relations with Belarus. Special Representative John Cole noted that the timing of the embassy's return is being discussed.

Politics • September 11, 12:25 PM • 3142 views
Poland completely closes border with Belarus ahead of "Zapad-2025" exercises

Poland will close its border with Belarus, including railway crossings, due to aggressive Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025". This decision was made for national security reasons, amid growing tensions and hybrid warfare.

News of the World • September 9, 01:11 PM • 4278 views