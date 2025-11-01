Szijjártó spoke in Minsk in Russian and after meeting with Lavrov stated that the Kremlin is allegedly "ready" for a summit with the United States.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó was in Minsk on Tuesday, where he used Russian in his speech during the Eurasian conference. The Budapest representative met with the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, after which he announced Russia's openness to a summit with the United States.