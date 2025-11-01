The European Union has condemned Belarus for provocative actions after balloons carrying smuggled cigarettes forced Lithuania to close airports. The EU warned of possible further sanctions but refrained from directly accusing the Lukashenka regime due to Hungary's objections.
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó was in Minsk on Tuesday, where he used Russian in his speech during the Eurasian conference. The Budapest representative met with the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, after which he announced Russia's openness to a summit with the United States.
Belarusian diplomat Yury Ambrazevich is holding meetings with representatives of European countries, trying to resume dialogue with the West. This is happening against the backdrop of intensified contacts between the US and Belarus.
In September, Belarus quadrupled its rail shipments of gasoline to Russia, reaching 40,000 metric tons. This occurred amidst a fuel shortage in Russia, caused by Ukrainian strikes on energy infrastructure.
The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns citizens against traveling to Belarus due to documented cases of interrogations and detentions, as well as difficulties with consular assistance. Since May 20, 2024, there have been no diplomats or a consul at the Belarusian diplomatic mission in Estonia.
Belarus is betting on trade with Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia. This has become a new stage in the country's economic strategy, which is trying to support enterprises through cooperation with Venezuela, Syria, North Korea, and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
Aliaksandr Lukashenka claims that Belarus has nothing to do with drones violating the airspace of Poland and Lithuania.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemned Lukashenka's meeting with a representative of the Russian occupation administration of Kherson Oblast, calling it a blatant disregard for Ukraine's sovereignty. The Ministry emphasized the illegality of such actions and threatened to strengthen sanctions against the Belarusian regime.
American military personnel observed joint military exercises of Russia and Belarus, which began amid escalating tensions with NATO. Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin invited them to see "everything that interests them," which became another sign of warming relations between Washington and Belarus.
The US plans to return its embassy to Minsk to restore diplomatic presence and develop economic relations with Belarus. Special Representative John Cole noted that the timing of the embassy's return is being discussed.
Poland will close its border with Belarus, including railway crossings, due to aggressive Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025". This decision was made for national security reasons, amid growing tensions and hybrid warfare.