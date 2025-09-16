"A blatant disregard": MFA reacted to Lukashenka's meeting with a representative of the occupation administration of Kherson region

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the meeting of Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenka in Minsk with the representative of the Russian occupation administration of Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, stating that "this is another manifestation of his gross disregard for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, of the entire Ukrainian people," writes UNN.

On September 15, Alexander Lukashenka received in Minsk a representative of the Russian occupation administration of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine's Kherson region. This is another manifestation of his gross disregard for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, of the entire Ukrainian people. — reads the statement of the Ukrainian ministry.

In its statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that "not only the fact of the meeting is shameful, but also Alexander Lukashenka's statements about the occupied part of Kherson region as a supposedly 'new region' of Russia, his readiness to contribute to strengthening the occupation regime and developing trade with the occupiers."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that "Alexander Lukashenka's delusions that he is a 'Soviet man,' for whom Ukraine and Kherson region are 'also his land,' cause particular surprise."

We remind you that the USSR has been in the dustbin of history for more than three decades. The two nostalgic unrecognized figures who met today in Minsk will sooner or later go there too. Instead, Ukraine was, is, and will be whole within its internationally recognized borders. — stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that, in accordance with the norms of international law, "any dealings with occupation regimes are null and void and will have exclusively negative consequences for Belarus as a state."

"Ukraine reserves the right to an adequate response aimed at strengthening sanction regimes and deepening the international isolation of the Belarusian regime for illegal actions contrary to numerous resolutions of the UN General Assembly, in particular the resolution of October 12, 2022, "Territorial Integrity of Ukraine. Defending the Principles of the UN Charter," which was supported by 143 UN member states," the MFA statement reads.

