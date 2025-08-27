$41.430.15
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
August 26, 04:15 PM • 68633 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 46473 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 108228 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 136494 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 134584 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 55296 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 152249 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 63141 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 56490 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Gauleiter of occupied Kherson region reported to Putin about "economic growth" (video)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

The occupation authorities of Kherson region reported to Putin about their own revenues of 7 billion rubles, but the region's budget for 2025 consists of 76% of subsidies. Own revenues barely cover the basic expenses of the occupation apparatus.

Gauleiter of occupied Kherson region reported to Putin about "economic growth" (video)

The occupation authorities of Kherson Oblast are trying to show the appearance of "economic growth". Collaborator Volodymyr Saldo reported to Putin about "over 7 billion rubles of own budget revenues" this year. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), the Kremlin administration.  

Details

On Tuesday, August 26, Gauleiter Volodymyr Saldo reported to Putin about "over 7 billion rubles of own budget revenues" this year and expressed hope that someday the region will be able to do without subsidies from Moscow. 

It is noted that in fact, when forming the budget of the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast for 2025, the Russian government included 76% of subsidies in it.

"Own revenues", which Saldo boasts about, are an amount that barely covers the basic costs of maintaining the occupation apparatus

- stated in the CCD post.

As noted by the Center for Countering Disinformation, without constant financial injections from the Russian Federation, the occupied region is unable to function. The occupation authorities are trying to present this dependence as "development", but in reality, the economy of the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast is in a state of decline.

 

"All statements about the "self-sufficiency" of the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast are just propaganda rhetoric, designed to hide the lack of prospects for economic development under Russian occupation," the CCD added.

Watermelon shortage in the temporarily occupied Kherson region: occupiers export harvest to Russia26.08.25, 02:45 • 3308 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine