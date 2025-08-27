The occupation authorities of Kherson Oblast are trying to show the appearance of "economic growth". Collaborator Volodymyr Saldo reported to Putin about "over 7 billion rubles of own budget revenues" this year. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), the Kremlin administration.

Details

On Tuesday, August 26, Gauleiter Volodymyr Saldo reported to Putin about "over 7 billion rubles of own budget revenues" this year and expressed hope that someday the region will be able to do without subsidies from Moscow.

It is noted that in fact, when forming the budget of the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast for 2025, the Russian government included 76% of subsidies in it.

"Own revenues", which Saldo boasts about, are an amount that barely covers the basic costs of maintaining the occupation apparatus - stated in the CCD post.

As noted by the Center for Countering Disinformation, without constant financial injections from the Russian Federation, the occupied region is unable to function. The occupation authorities are trying to present this dependence as "development", but in reality, the economy of the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast is in a state of decline.

"All statements about the "self-sufficiency" of the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast are just propaganda rhetoric, designed to hide the lack of prospects for economic development under Russian occupation," the CCD added.

