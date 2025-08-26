Watermelon shortage in the temporarily occupied Kherson region: occupiers export harvest to Russia
A watermelon shortage has emerged in the occupied left-bank Kherson region. The occupiers artificially regulate the sown areas, exporting most of the harvest to Moscow and St. Petersburg.
On the temporarily occupied left bank of Kherson region, there is a shortage of the region's main product - watermelons. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.
The reason is not only crop failure. The occupation administration artificially regulates sowing areas, focusing on grain, which brings more profit.
The CNR reported that most of the harvest is exported to the metropolis - to Moscow and St. Petersburg.
Russian occupiers have resumed exporting stolen grain from Zaporizhzhia region to the ports of Rostov-on-Don. They seize grain from agricultural producers for next to nothing, using the Soviet practice from the Holodomor era.
