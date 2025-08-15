Watermelons are getting cheaper in Ukraine: reasons and what will happen to prices next

$41.450.06
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 2702 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 8646 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 16317 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 18595 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 56835 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 93237 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 53147 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 183923 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 203944 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 97211 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
Publications
Exclusives
Syzran Refinery under attack by unknown drones: over 10 explosions heard
Sudden downpour in the Himalayas: at least 46 dead, over 200 missing
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on August 15: where to expect up to +35°C
In the Pokrovsk direction - a third of the battles on the front: map from the General Staff
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipes
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 2688 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?10:28 AM • 7090 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 16307 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhoto07:14 AM • 44116 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 183896 views
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Kharkiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first time
Financial Times
Truth Social
Mi-8
Shahed-136
Watermelons are getting cheaper in Ukraine: reasons and what will happen to prices next

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Improved weather has accelerated watermelon harvesting, lowering prices to UAH 5-15/kg. However, prices are still 78% higher than last year.

Watermelons are getting cheaper in Ukraine: reasons and what will happen to prices next

Improved weather conditions accelerated the harvesting of gourds, leading to a decrease in watermelon prices to UAH 5–15/kg, especially for large fruits. At the same time, current watermelon prices are 78% higher than in August last year, according to East Fruit analysts, as reported by UNN.

Improved weather conditions across almost the entire country have allowed Ukrainian watermelon producers to resume active harvesting, which is leading to an increase in the supply of this product on the market.

- they report.

Farmers note that the price drop is exacerbated by the prevalence of large watermelons on the market, for which demand is quite low. Because of this, wholesale companies and retail chains are significantly reducing purchases, explaining it by slow sales in stores.

Currently, prices "have already dropped to UAH 5-15/kg ($0.12-0.36/kg), which is on average 31% cheaper than at the end of the last working week."

It should be noted that watermelons in Ukraine are currently sold on average 78% more expensive than in mid-August 2024. At the same time, industry experts do not predict a noticeable improvement in the market situation.

- added analysts.

Farmers note that currently "only owners of high-quality watermelons will be able to raise prices, and the supply of such products on the market is very limited." Instead, according to them, large fruits weighing more than 5 kg will continue to become cheaper, as producers seek to quickly sell available volumes.

Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer14.08.25, 11:11 • 186922 views

Alona Utkina

EconomyAgronomy news
Ukraine