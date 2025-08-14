Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer

It is still difficult to say what the potato harvest will be like this year, as agricultural enterprises will only actively start harvesting it by the end of next month. However, this year, due to the relatively cool summer and rains, it cannot be said that a harvest deficit is expected. This year, professional farms planted potatoes on 15% more area than last year, so the potato harvest will be able to cover Ukraine's domestic needs. Mykola Hordiichuk, director of Agrico Ukraine LLC and a member of the Ukrainian Association of Potato Producers, told UNN about this in a comment.

How the weather affected the potato harvest

As Hordiichuk said, it is still too early to talk about what the potato harvest was like, because it is not yet available, as most farms will start harvesting from the end of September.

As of now, potatoes are being harvested… these are the southern regions – the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. So it's hard to say anything now. We can compare areas. This year, professional farms planted potatoes on 15% more area than last year. Today we see better results in Chernihiv region, Kyiv region. This is certainly due to the greater amount of precipitation that fell this year. Zhytomyr region. First of all, it is related to weather conditions - said Hordiichuk.

He reminds that last year there was no rain at all, so the potato harvest was practically "burned", which is why the price of potatoes last year was higher than this year.

Potato harvest forecast in Ukraine

"We see that the potato harvest laid in the field will be sufficient to meet domestic needs. How the situation will develop further... maybe September will be rainy, and we won't be able to dig it up. It's still too early to say what the potato harvest will be like this year. We see that there are all reasons to believe that the harvest is larger, more areas have been planted. How the situation will actually develop, we can talk about it at the end of September, when the potato harvesting will be in full swing," Hordiichuk added.

