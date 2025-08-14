$41.510.09
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Popular news
"Coalition of the Willing": No restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and no veto on Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO in a "peace" agreementAugust 13, 11:47 PM • 17973 views
US and Russia discuss occupation of Ukraine based on Israel model - The Times sourcesPhotoAugust 14, 12:06 AM • 20086 views
Mass protests in Serbia: dozens injured reportedVideoAugust 14, 01:04 AM • 19660 views
Trump has long sought a meeting with Putin, but risks being "trapped" - The AtlanticAugust 14, 01:32 AM • 17727 views
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goals04:22 AM • 19982 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
08:11 AM • 18745 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 159303 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 134310 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 124515 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 135102 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Ruslan Kravchenko
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
United Kingdom
UNN Lite
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 332 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 28364 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 50668 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 103818 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 120148 views
WhatsApp
Signal
The Times
Shahed-136
Brent Crude

Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18830 views

This year, professional farms increased potato planting areas by 15%. Thanks to a moderate summer and precipitation, a sufficient harvest for domestic needs is expected.

Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer

It is still difficult to say what the potato harvest will be like this year, as agricultural enterprises will only actively start harvesting it by the end of next month. However, this year, due to the relatively cool summer and rains, it cannot be said that a harvest deficit is expected. This year, professional farms planted potatoes on 15% more area than last year, so the potato harvest will be able to cover Ukraine's domestic needs. Mykola Hordiichuk, director of Agrico Ukraine LLC and a member of the Ukrainian Association of Potato Producers, told UNN about this in a comment.

How the weather affected the potato harvest

As Hordiichuk said, it is still too early to talk about what the potato harvest was like, because it is not yet available, as most farms will start harvesting from the end of September.

As of now, potatoes are being harvested… these are the southern regions – the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. So it's hard to say anything now. We can compare areas. This year, professional farms planted potatoes on 15% more area than last year. Today we see better results in Chernihiv region, Kyiv region. This is certainly due to the greater amount of precipitation that fell this year. Zhytomyr region. First of all, it is related to weather conditions

- said Hordiichuk.

Inflation in July slowed to 14.1%, with monthly deflation: what became cheaper and more expensive08.08.25, 15:29 • 2574 views

He reminds that last year there was no rain at all, so the potato harvest was practically "burned", which is why the price of potatoes last year was higher than this year.

Young Potato Season: 3 Delicious Recipes to Try12.05.25, 15:29 • 12171 view

Potato harvest forecast in Ukraine

"We see that the potato harvest laid in the field will be sufficient to meet domestic needs. How the situation will develop further... maybe September will be rainy, and we won't be able to dig it up. It's still too early to say what the potato harvest will be like this year. We see that there are all reasons to believe that the harvest is larger, more areas have been planted. How the situation will actually develop, we can talk about it at the end of September, when the potato harvesting will be in full swing," Hordiichuk added.

Food prices in Ukraine have approached European levels, and some are already higher - NBU01.08.25, 11:09 • 3872 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Zhytomyr Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine