Inflation in July slowed to 14.1%, with monthly deflation: what became cheaper and more expensive

$41.460.15
48.280.01
ukenru
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 1028 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
10:49 AM • 18077 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 36990 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
09:33 AM • 28995 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
09:21 AM • 27205 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 46915 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
07:40 AM • 23395 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
August 8, 06:06 AM • 53637 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
August 8, 04:04 AM • 58127 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
August 7, 09:06 PM • 29159 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
42%
755mm
Popular news
Ukraine and Romania will jointly build a bridge across the Tysa RiverPhotoAugust 8, 02:56 AM • 34697 views
New Polish President began his term with a conflict with Tusk: the reason is the airportAugust 8, 06:38 AM • 34884 views
IAEA at substations: new mission revealed risks for Ukraine's NPPs07:29 AM • 37798 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviation08:20 AM • 48905 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhoto11:15 AM • 15018 views
Publications
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhoto11:15 AM • 15408 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 46919 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviation08:20 AM • 49327 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025August 8, 06:06 AM • 53637 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivityAugust 8, 04:04 AM • 58129 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Mahmoud Abbas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Rome
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 139163 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 155379 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 162643 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 152606 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 162091 views
Actual
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Fox News
Facebook

Inflation in July slowed to 14.1%, with monthly deflation: what became cheaper and more expensive

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

Consumer inflation in Ukraine in July 2025 slowed to 14.1% year-on-year, with deflation of 0.2% month-on-month. Food prices decreased by 1.1%, with vegetables becoming 23.9% cheaper.

Inflation in July slowed to 14.1%, with monthly deflation: what became cheaper and more expensive

Consumer inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.1% in July year-on-year, while deflation of 0.2% was recorded month-on-month, according to State Statistics Service data, UNN writes.

Details

"Consumer prices in July 2025, compared to June 2025, decreased by 0.2%, and compared to July 2024, increased by 14.1%," the report states.

Year-on-year inflation shows a decline for the second consecutive month.

Core inflation in July 2025, compared to June of this year, was 0.3%, and compared to July 2024, it was 11.7%.

Prices for food and goods

In the consumer market in July, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased by 1.1%, and year-on-year, they increased by 22.6%.

Over the month, vegetables became 23.9% cheaper, and sugar by 2.8%. At the same time, prices for fruits, eggs, pasta, meat and meat products, non-alcoholic beverages, lard, bread, fish and fish products, cheese, rice, grain processing products, sunflower oil, milk, and fermented milk products increased by 1.7-0.3%.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products increased by 1.8% in July, which is due to a 2.6% increase in tobacco product prices.

Clothing and footwear became 4.6% cheaper over the month, including clothing by 5.2% and footwear by 4.0%.

Prices for services

Utility prices (housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels) increased by 0.1% over the month, and by 2.4% year-on-year.

Transport prices increased by 1.6% in July, mainly due to a 4.1% increase in fuel and lubricants, while road and rail passenger transport fares increased by 0.5% and 0.4% respectively. The increase in the transport sector over the year is 7.1%.

Education services became 0.1% more expensive over the month, and 12.1% over the year.

Prices in the healthcare sector increased by 0.4% over the month, and by 12.3% over the year.

The data is provided without taking into account the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and parts of the territories where hostilities are (were) taking place.

Foreign trade deficit increased by a third: what was traded and with whom07.08.25, 17:47 • 2492 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyFinance
Ukraine