Inflation in July slowed to 14.1%, with monthly deflation: what became cheaper and more expensive

Consumer inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.1% in July year-on-year, while deflation of 0.2% was recorded month-on-month, according to State Statistics Service data, UNN writes.

"Consumer prices in July 2025, compared to June 2025, decreased by 0.2%, and compared to July 2024, increased by 14.1%," the report states.

Year-on-year inflation shows a decline for the second consecutive month.

Core inflation in July 2025, compared to June of this year, was 0.3%, and compared to July 2024, it was 11.7%.

Prices for food and goods

In the consumer market in July, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased by 1.1%, and year-on-year, they increased by 22.6%.

Over the month, vegetables became 23.9% cheaper, and sugar by 2.8%. At the same time, prices for fruits, eggs, pasta, meat and meat products, non-alcoholic beverages, lard, bread, fish and fish products, cheese, rice, grain processing products, sunflower oil, milk, and fermented milk products increased by 1.7-0.3%.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products increased by 1.8% in July, which is due to a 2.6% increase in tobacco product prices.

Clothing and footwear became 4.6% cheaper over the month, including clothing by 5.2% and footwear by 4.0%.

Prices for services

Utility prices (housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels) increased by 0.1% over the month, and by 2.4% year-on-year.

Transport prices increased by 1.6% in July, mainly due to a 4.1% increase in fuel and lubricants, while road and rail passenger transport fares increased by 0.5% and 0.4% respectively. The increase in the transport sector over the year is 7.1%.

Education services became 0.1% more expensive over the month, and 12.1% over the year.

Prices in the healthcare sector increased by 0.4% over the month, and by 12.3% over the year.

The data is provided without taking into account the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and parts of the territories where hostilities are (were) taking place.

