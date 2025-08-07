Foreign trade deficit increased by a third: what was traded and with whom

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 5784 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 35583 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 38831 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 62502 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 86584 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 64624 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 43178 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 44336 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 55985 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 55790 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3.3m/s
37%
755mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy changed the heads of the SBU in two regions: details of the decreesPhotoAugust 7, 05:55 AM • 44189 views
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains haltedPhotoVideoAugust 7, 08:55 AM • 43255 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 62715 views
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experience11:42 AM • 15295 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 28244 views
Publications
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?Photo01:59 PM • 12058 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 28938 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 35497 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 38750 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 63560 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Friedrich Merz
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Zakarpattia Oblast
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 63560 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 120049 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 130166 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 122161 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 133523 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
Shahed-136
The New York Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Foreign trade deficit increased by a third: what was traded and with whom

Kyiv • UNN

 • 496 views

Ukraine's foreign trade deficit in goods for January-July 2025 reached $22.7 billion, which is 37.58% more than last year. Total trade turnover amounted to $69.1 billion, imports – $45.9 billion, exports – $23.2 billion.

Foreign trade deficit increased by a third: what was traded and with whom

Ukraine's foreign trade deficit in goods in January-July of this year amounted to $22.7 billion, which is 37.58% more than in the same period last year. This is evidenced by the data of the State Customs Service, reports UNN.

Details

According to the customs service, in 7 months of 2025, Ukraine's trade turnover amounted to $69.1 billion. From January to July 2025, goods worth $45.9 billion were imported to Ukraine, and $23.2 billion were exported. At the same time, taxed imports reached $34.7 billion, or 76%.

Thus, the deficit amounted to $22.7 billion. Whereas last year this figure was $16.5 billion.

Countries from which most goods were imported to Ukraine:

  • China - $9.9 billion;
    • Poland - $4.4 billion;
      • Germany - $3.7 billion.

        Most goods were exported from Ukraine to:

        • Poland - $2.9 billion;
          • Turkey - $1.9 billion;
            • Italy - $1.3 billion.

              In the total volume of goods imported in January-July 2025, 68% were the following categories:

              • machinery, equipment and transport - $18 billion;
                • chemical industry products - $7.3 billion;
                  • fuel and energy - $5.9 billion.

                    The top three most exported goods from Ukraine included:

                    • food products - $13 billion;
                      • metals and products thereof - $2.6 billion;
                        • machinery, equipment and transport - $2.2 billion.

                          Grain exports this season are almost 20% lower than last year09.06.25, 16:38 • 2556 views

                          Julia Shramko

                          Economy
                          Italy
                          Germany
                          China
                          Turkey
                          Ukraine
                          Poland