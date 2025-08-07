Foreign trade deficit increased by a third: what was traded and with whom
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's foreign trade deficit in goods for January-July 2025 reached $22.7 billion, which is 37.58% more than last year. Total trade turnover amounted to $69.1 billion, imports – $45.9 billion, exports – $23.2 billion.
Ukraine's foreign trade deficit in goods in January-July of this year amounted to $22.7 billion, which is 37.58% more than in the same period last year. This is evidenced by the data of the State Customs Service, reports UNN.
Details
According to the customs service, in 7 months of 2025, Ukraine's trade turnover amounted to $69.1 billion. From January to July 2025, goods worth $45.9 billion were imported to Ukraine, and $23.2 billion were exported. At the same time, taxed imports reached $34.7 billion, or 76%.
Thus, the deficit amounted to $22.7 billion. Whereas last year this figure was $16.5 billion.
Countries from which most goods were imported to Ukraine:
- China - $9.9 billion;
- Poland - $4.4 billion;
- Germany - $3.7 billion.
Most goods were exported from Ukraine to:
- Poland - $2.9 billion;
- Turkey - $1.9 billion;
- Italy - $1.3 billion.
In the total volume of goods imported in January-July 2025, 68% were the following categories:
- machinery, equipment and transport - $18 billion;
- chemical industry products - $7.3 billion;
- fuel and energy - $5.9 billion.
The top three most exported goods from Ukraine included:
- food products - $13 billion;
- metals and products thereof - $2.6 billion;
- machinery, equipment and transport - $2.2 billion.
