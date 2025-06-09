Grain exports this season are almost 20% lower than last year

Since the beginning of this marketing year, which started on July 1, Ukraine has exported almost 39 million tons of grain. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy data.

Details

According to the data, as of June 9, Ukraine exported 38.777 million tons of grain and leguminous crops in the 2024/25 marketing year. This is 19.85% less than on June 12 last year in the 2023/24 MY.

At the same time, 475,000 tons of grain have already been exported in June, which is 67.22% less than on June 12 last year.

In particular, in the 2024/25 MY, the following has already been exported:

wheat - 15.015 million tons;

barley - 2.305 million tons;

rye - 10.8 thousand tons;

corn - 20.890 million tons.

Flour exports amounted to 66.1 thousand tons.

