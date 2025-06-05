Ukrainian agricultural exports rose by more than a third: top importers

The cost of Ukrainian agricultural exports reached $432.7 per ton, an increase of 37.4% year-on-year. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Vitaliy Koval.

The cost of Ukrainian agricultural exports has increased. In May, it amounted to $432.7 per ton. For comparison, in 2024, this figure was $315 per ton. This is a clear indication that Ukraine is exporting more and more products with higher added value - Koval wrote on social media.

Details

In general, according to the minister, Ukrainian farmers exported products worth $2 billion 29 million, shipping 4.69 million tons.

Top 5 Importers

TOP 5 importing countries of our agricultural products in May (by value):

Turkey - $404.9 million;

Netherlands - $147.4 million;

Poland - $138.3 million;

Italy - $127.7 million;

Egypt - $109.8 million.

According to Koval, the development of deep agricultural processing is a priority of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy. And there are concrete results here:

butter: exports - $20.5 million (2.9 thousand tons). This is $7077 per ton of products;

juices (fruit and vegetable): exported for $19.8 million (almost 9 thousand tons). In terms of conversion, this is $2213 per ton.

"The figures show that Ukrainian products are competitive and in demand on world markets. We continue to work on establishing Ukraine as a supplier of high-quality products with high added value," Koval said.

Recall

In April, the price per ton of agricultural exports from Ukraine increased to $443, which is 40% more than last year. The increase in exports of products with added value, including bioethanol, contributed to this.