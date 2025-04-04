Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 2204 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 10711 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53615 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 194528 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112644 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 373777 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299420 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212146 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243329 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254684 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 120333 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117022 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 46654 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 60526 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 113941 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115148 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 194528 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 373777 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246248 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299420 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 9668 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33746 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61372 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47476 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117820 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine

News by theme

Spring crops have already been sown on 16% of the planned area: leaders of the sowing campaign

Ukrainian farmers have sown 926,000 hectares of spring crops, and the leaders in terms of sowing rates are Odesa, Ternopil, Poltava, Mykolaiv, and Vinnytsia regions. They plan to increase the area under wheat.

Economy • April 4, 06:10 AM • 3124 views

The Minister of Agrarian Policy declared an apartment in Kyiv and several hundred thousand hryvnias in several accounts

Vitaliy Koval declared an apartment in Kyiv for UAH 215,000, income of UAH 391,000 from the Ministry and UAH 955,000 from the State Property Fund. He also has $25,000 in cash.

Economy • March 31, 01:57 PM • 25154 views

Ukraine approves land irrigation plan in the context of climate change: what is expected

The Ukrainian government has approved a plan for the development of the irrigation complex until 2050. It envisages the reform of infrastructure management, investments in the modernization of irrigation systems and the accumulation of water resources.

Economy • March 31, 10:00 AM • 28601 views

In Ukraine, almost 10% of the planned area has been sown with grain: the leaders of the sowing campaign

As of March 28, 2025, Ukrainian farmers have sown 551. 8 thousand hectares of spring grains. Barley has been sown the most – 315.5 thousand hectares.

Economy • March 28, 12:24 PM • 25501 views

Corruption in the Ministry of Agrarian Policy: law enforcement officers exposed the former deputy minister

NABU informed about the suspicion of the former deputy minister of agrarian policy and the deputy head of the RDA due to abuse and forgery, which led to losses of 27 million UAH.

Crimes and emergencies • March 19, 01:07 PM • 11891 views

A new electronic system for the hemp business is being launched in Ukraine

Starting from March 2025, the "eKonopli" system will be operational in Ukraine to simplify work with industrial hemp. The system will allow for quick registration and management of all processes online without the need for licenses.

Economy • March 10, 02:10 PM • 20808 views
Exclusive

The expert explained what caused the rise in prices for vegetables and dairy products in Ukraine

Inflation in Ukraine reached 12. 9%, which led to higher prices for vegetables and dairy products. The reasons for this were weather conditions, labor shortages, and an increase in dairy exports.

Economy • February 17, 01:43 PM • 149711 views

Ukraine's foreign trade went into the red by $2.3 billion: where are exports going

In January 2025, Ukraine's foreign trade deficit reached $2. 3 billion, a third more than last year. Imports totaled $5.5 billion, exports $3.2 billion, with the largest imports from China and exports to Poland.

Economy • February 11, 06:18 AM • 32127 views

The E-Beekeeping service has been launched in Ukraine: how it will work and who will benefit from it

Ukraine is launching an electronic service to protect bees from poisoning by plant protection products. The system will allow farmers and beekeepers to interact through a single platform to organize bee pollination.

Technologies • February 10, 01:56 PM • 43442 views

Food prices: Ministry of Agrarian Policy told what changes are possible in the next 4-5 months

The First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy does not see any prerequisites for significant changes in food prices until the new harvest. Prices for dairy products are expected to remain stable and possibly decline in the next 4-5 months.

Economy • February 6, 01:00 PM • 42152 views

Warm winter will force farmers to spend more on crop protection from pests

The warm winter is expected to increase the number of pests, fungi and weeds in the fields. Farmers will have to increase spending on crop protection products, although the condition of crops is currently satisfactory.

Economy • February 6, 11:06 AM • 39117 views

Winter crops sown on the same area as last year - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Winter crops were sown on the same area as last year. Thanks to demining and surveying, 285,000 hectares of agricultural land were brought back under cultivation.

Economy • February 6, 10:26 AM • 33578 views

The government wants to compensate for the shortage of meat, dairy and fish products: a concept has been prepared

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the concept of livestock development to compensate for the shortage of meat and dairy products. The program envisages an increase in production to 70 kg of meat and 270 kg of dairy products per person annually.

Economy • February 5, 03:24 PM • 36480 views

Owners of cows, goats and sheep can receive state subsidies: how to apply

Ukraine has started accepting applications for special budget subsidies for livestock through the State Agrarian Register. The payments amount to UAH 7000 per cow and UAH 2000 per sheep/goat.

Economy • February 3, 08:47 AM • 39001 views

Grain exports this season are 14% higher than last year

Since the beginning of the marketing year, Ukraine has exported 23. 904 million tons of grain, up 14.15% year-on-year. The largest exports were of corn and wheat - 11.153 and 10.328 mln tons respectively.

Economy • January 17, 03:08 PM • 75534 views

Ministry of Agrarian Policy has set new minimum export prices for 15 types of goods

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy has approved minimum export prices for January 2025 for 15 types of agricultural products. Exports of goods at prices lower than the established ones will be prohibited.

Economy • January 10, 12:20 PM • 63442 views

Ministry of Youth and Sports has approved new criteria for the criticality of enterprises in the field of sports

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has approved new criteria for determining important sports enterprises during a special period. The new order No. 7742 replaced the previous document of February 2023.

Sports • January 6, 12:00 PM • 28824 views

A new registry for working with animals will appear in Ukraine: what will change from 2026

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the creation of a register of certificates for working with animals, which will be launched in 2026. The system will contain data on certificate holders, areas of training, and cases of violations of the law.

Society • December 30, 08:36 AM • 19568 views

Grain exports this season are more than 20% higher than last year

Since the beginning of the marketing year, Ukraine has exported 21. 256 million tons of grain, up 21.57% year-on-year. The largest exports were of wheat - 9.63 million tons and corn - 9.351 million tons.

Economy • December 27, 03:07 PM • 41924 views

Agrarian reservation: criteria updated and algorithm for determining critical agricultural enterprises published

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy has approved new criteria for determining enterprises that are important to the economy in a special period. To obtain the status, two criteria must be met and tax reports must be submitted.

Economy • December 25, 02:58 PM • 38462 views

Ukrainian fish may appear on the menu of schools, hospitals and the Armed Forces: what the Ministry of Agrarian Policy says

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy plans to increase the consumption of Ukrainian fish in public institutions. Currently, Ukraine imports $1 billion worth of fish products, while exporting only $19 million.

Economy • December 19, 04:55 PM • 43750 views

The Cabinet of ministers decided to provide financial support to fish farmers in the de-occupied regions

The Cabinet of ministers approved the procedure for financial support of freshwater fish producers in the occupied territories. Compensation will cover the cost of growing and purchasing fish planting material.

Economy • December 11, 08:26 AM • 34267 views

There are risks of blocking the border by Polish farmers - Minagro

Ukraine has become a hostage to internal political discussions in Poland, where Ukrainian products are used as a tool in disputes. The Ministry of Agriculture warns of the risks of new border blockades due to the upcoming elections in Poland.

Politics • December 10, 09:38 AM • 53159 views

A ban on catching crayfish is being introduced in Ukraine: when and where the restrictions will apply

Starting from December 1, 2024, Ukraine will introduce a ban on catching crayfish in most water bodies. On the Danube, the ban will be effective from December 5, on reservoirs - from December 15.

Society • November 29, 07:14 PM • 24270 views

The declaration register will not be available on November 27: What You Should Know

The NACP will temporarily restrict access to the unified state register of declarations on November 27 from 15:00 to 18:00. The restriction is related to software maintenance of the system.

Society • November 27, 09:43 AM • 14895 views

Ukraine launches pet registry: what owners need to know

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy is launching the Unified State Register of Pets on the Diia. Engine platform. First, veterinarians will be authorized, and then the registration of cats, dogs and ferrets will begin.

Society • November 25, 08:21 AM • 12026 views

The Cabinet of Ministers appoints new deputy ministers of justice and state secretaries

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed two new deputy ministers of justice - Victoria Vasylchuk and Yevhen Pikalov. State secretaries were also appointed to the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

Politics • November 22, 11:12 AM • 16580 views

Ukrainian farmers harvested 71.4 million tons of grains and oilseeds

Ukrainian farmers harvested 52. 1 million tons of grains and 19.3 million tons of oilseeds from an area of 19.2 million hectares. The largest grain harvest was in Odesa, Chernihiv and Poltava regions.

Economy • November 15, 03:40 PM • 63382 views

Harvest 2024: how much grain and oilseeds have already been harvested

Ukraine harvested 68. 9 million tons of grains and oilseeds from an area of 18.9 million hectares. The biggest harvest was in Odesa, Poltava and Chernihiv regions.

Economy • November 8, 03:18 PM • 32773 views

Almost 6 million hectares of winter crops sown in Ukraine: which regions have already completed the sowing season

Ukrainian farmers sowed 5. 98 million hectares of winter crops, including 4.9 million hectares of grain and 1 million hectares of rapeseed. Nine regions have already fully completed sowing winter crops.

Economy • November 5, 09:09 AM • 40664 views