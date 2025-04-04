Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine

Ukrainian farmers have sown 926,000 hectares of spring crops, and the leaders in terms of sowing rates are Odesa, Ternopil, Poltava, Mykolaiv, and Vinnytsia regions. They plan to increase the area under wheat.
The Ukrainian government has approved a plan for the development of the irrigation complex until 2050. It envisages the reform of infrastructure management, investments in the modernization of irrigation systems and the accumulation of water resources.
NABU informed about the suspicion of the former deputy minister of agrarian policy and the deputy head of the RDA due to abuse and forgery, which led to losses of 27 million UAH.
Starting from March 2025, the "eKonopli" system will be operational in Ukraine to simplify work with industrial hemp. The system will allow for quick registration and management of all processes online without the need for licenses.
Inflation in Ukraine reached 12. 9%, which led to higher prices for vegetables and dairy products. The reasons for this were weather conditions, labor shortages, and an increase in dairy exports.
In January 2025, Ukraine's foreign trade deficit reached $2. 3 billion, a third more than last year. Imports totaled $5.5 billion, exports $3.2 billion, with the largest imports from China and exports to Poland.
Ukraine is launching an electronic service to protect bees from poisoning by plant protection products. The system will allow farmers and beekeepers to interact through a single platform to organize bee pollination.
The First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy does not see any prerequisites for significant changes in food prices until the new harvest. Prices for dairy products are expected to remain stable and possibly decline in the next 4-5 months.
The warm winter is expected to increase the number of pests, fungi and weeds in the fields. Farmers will have to increase spending on crop protection products, although the condition of crops is currently satisfactory.
Winter crops were sown on the same area as last year. Thanks to demining and surveying, 285,000 hectares of agricultural land were brought back under cultivation.
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the concept of livestock development to compensate for the shortage of meat and dairy products. The program envisages an increase in production to 70 kg of meat and 270 kg of dairy products per person annually.
Ukraine has started accepting applications for special budget subsidies for livestock through the State Agrarian Register. The payments amount to UAH 7000 per cow and UAH 2000 per sheep/goat.
Since the beginning of the marketing year, Ukraine has exported 23. 904 million tons of grain, up 14.15% year-on-year. The largest exports were of corn and wheat - 11.153 and 10.328 mln tons respectively.
The Ministry of Agrarian Policy has approved minimum export prices for January 2025 for 15 types of agricultural products. Exports of goods at prices lower than the established ones will be prohibited.
The Ministry of Youth and Sports has approved new criteria for determining important sports enterprises during a special period. The new order No. 7742 replaced the previous document of February 2023.
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the creation of a register of certificates for working with animals, which will be launched in 2026. The system will contain data on certificate holders, areas of training, and cases of violations of the law.
The Ministry of Agrarian Policy has approved new criteria for determining enterprises that are important to the economy in a special period. To obtain the status, two criteria must be met and tax reports must be submitted.
The Ministry of Agrarian Policy plans to increase the consumption of Ukrainian fish in public institutions. Currently, Ukraine imports $1 billion worth of fish products, while exporting only $19 million.
The Cabinet of ministers approved the procedure for financial support of freshwater fish producers in the occupied territories. Compensation will cover the cost of growing and purchasing fish planting material.
Ukraine has become a hostage to internal political discussions in Poland, where Ukrainian products are used as a tool in disputes. The Ministry of Agriculture warns of the risks of new border blockades due to the upcoming elections in Poland.
Starting from December 1, 2024, Ukraine will introduce a ban on catching crayfish in most water bodies. On the Danube, the ban will be effective from December 5, on reservoirs - from December 15.
The Ministry of Agrarian Policy is launching the Unified State Register of Pets on the Diia. Engine platform. First, veterinarians will be authorized, and then the registration of cats, dogs and ferrets will begin.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed two new deputy ministers of justice - Victoria Vasylchuk and Yevhen Pikalov. State secretaries were also appointed to the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.
Ukrainian farmers harvested 52. 1 million tons of grains and 19.3 million tons of oilseeds from an area of 19.2 million hectares. The largest grain harvest was in Odesa, Chernihiv and Poltava regions.
Ukraine harvested 68. 9 million tons of grains and oilseeds from an area of 18.9 million hectares. The biggest harvest was in Odesa, Poltava and Chernihiv regions.
Ukrainian farmers sowed 5. 98 million hectares of winter crops, including 4.9 million hectares of grain and 1 million hectares of rapeseed. Nine regions have already fully completed sowing winter crops.