Ukraine is creating an agricultural knowledge system AKIS according to European Union standards

Ukraine has launched the implementation of the national agricultural knowledge and innovation system AKIS based on the European model. The system envisages the creation of 8 regional hubs, the объединение of farmers, scientists and advisors into a common network and open access to innovations and knowledge. This is informed by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, reports UNN.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine has developed a concept for the creation of a national agricultural knowledge and innovation system (AKIS). This was announced by Minister Vitaliy Koval.

AKIS is a key driver of innovation in the EU agricultural sector, and we are implementing it in Ukraine. This is another step towards integration with the European system - not on paper, but in real work with farmers, scientists, advisors - Koval stressed.

Main provisions of the national agricultural knowledge and innovation system:

The farmer is at the center. The system should work according to his request: from access to up-to-date agricultural information to the implementation of innovations.

Uniting farmers, advisors, scientists, teachers, business and public organizations into a single network. Everyone who creates and disseminates knowledge works for a common result.

Creation of 8 regional AKIS hubs that will operate as local centers for access to knowledge, innovation, training and advice.

Opening the door to the European knowledge system - our farmers will be able to use the best practices, technologies and experience of EU countries.

"There is no development without knowledge. And without innovation, there is no competitive agricultural sector. The Ukrainian farmer must be not only strong, but also well informed. We are already creating a common future with Europe. And the farmer is a key player in this future," added Vitaliy Koval.

