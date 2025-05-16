$41.540.04
USA-Ukraine-Turkey and Russia-Ukraine-Turkey: Trilateral talks on the agenda in Istanbul tomorrow - Media
May 15, 07:31 PM • 13962 views

USA-Ukraine-Turkey and Russia-Ukraine-Turkey: Trilateral talks on the agenda in Istanbul tomorrow - Media

May 15, 06:19 PM • 27831 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

May 15, 04:24 PM • 63382 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 03:19 PM • 56127 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 95121 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 109100 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 161071 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 147822 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 307233 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 104630 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

Ukraine is creating an agricultural knowledge system AKIS according to European Union standards

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

Ukraine is implementing the AKIS system based on the EU model, which envisages the creation of 8 regional hubs. This will unite farmers, scientists and provide access to innovation.

Ukraine is creating an agricultural knowledge system AKIS according to European Union standards

Ukraine has launched the implementation of the national agricultural knowledge and innovation system AKIS based on the European model. The system envisages the creation of 8 regional hubs, the объединение of farmers, scientists and advisors into a common network and open access to innovations and knowledge. This is informed by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine has developed a concept for the creation of a national agricultural knowledge and innovation system (AKIS). This was announced by Minister Vitaliy Koval.

AKIS is a key driver of innovation in the EU agricultural sector, and we are implementing it in Ukraine. This is another step towards integration with the European system - not on paper, but in real work with farmers, scientists, advisors

- Koval stressed.

Main provisions of the national agricultural knowledge and innovation system:

  • The farmer is at the center. The system should work according to his request: from access to up-to-date agricultural information to the implementation of innovations.
    • Uniting farmers, advisors, scientists, teachers, business and public organizations into a single network. Everyone who creates and disseminates knowledge works for a common result.
      • Creation of 8 regional AKIS hubs that will operate as local centers for access to knowledge, innovation, training and advice.
        • Opening the door to the European knowledge system - our farmers will be able to use the best practices, technologies and experience of EU countries.

          "There is no development without knowledge. And without innovation, there is no competitive agricultural sector. The Ukrainian farmer must be not only strong, but also well informed. We are already creating a common future with Europe. And the farmer is a key player in this future," added Vitaliy Koval.

          Let us remind you

          The Institute of Agriculture of the North-East of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences creates unique varieties of buckwheat, hemp and other crops. Their developments occupy a significant part of Ukraine's acreage.

          Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks12.05.25, 10:49 • 32865 views

          Vita Zelenetska

          Vita Zelenetska

          EconomyAgronomy news
          Vitaliy Koval
          Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
          European Union
          Ukraine
