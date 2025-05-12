$41.550.04
Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks
Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

748mm
Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

Expert Kozachenko warns that the alienation of NAAS lands may stop important research in selection. Ukraine needs to preserve the scientific base for food security.

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

The initiative of the State Property Fund of Ukraine to alienate 135,000 hectares of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine may lead to the cessation of important scientific research in the field of selection and agricultural production. This was stated by a People's Deputy of several convocations, President of the All-Ukrainian NGO "Ukrainian Agrarian Confederation" Leonid Kozachenko in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Kozachenko stressed that Ukrainian agricultural science has deep historical roots and is important both in today's conditions and for the future of Ukraine.

There was a case in the early 2000s when I participated in a farmers' congress in Canada. One day, two of their scientists approached me and expressed their gratitude for the fact that the first Ukrainian wheat appeared in Canada more than 100 years ago. They thanked not only for this first grain, but also for the fact that many Ukrainians came and taught them how to grow bread and other agricultural products.

− shared the expert.

According to Kozachenko, Ukraine was and remains one of the world leaders in plant and animal breeding, but the situation has deteriorated significantly in recent years. In particular, almost 80% of corn and sunflower seeds used in Ukraine are imported. To restore positive dynamics, develop research areas and conduct scientific work, appropriate resources are needed, including land.

"NAAS land is used for scientific purposes − for breeding, for the work of institutes of technology, animal husbandry, horticulture, potato growing, etc. (...) This should not only be preserved, but constantly increased, to achieve new indicators, because the genetic potential − the one that plants and animals have − significantly affects the final result when we produce this product, and then harvest and consume it," Kozachenko stressed.

According to the expert, if the State Property Fund had concerns or risks regarding the use of NAAS lands, then it was necessary to discuss the relevant issues in a dialogue format. He is convinced that at least 200,000 hectares of land should remain at the disposal of scientific institutions, because the withdrawal of 135,000 hectares may stop the development of important research programs. It should be noted that NAAS uses 276.7 thousand hectares of land, including 217 thousand hectares of arable land.

In addition, Kozachenko reminded that Ukraine still holds leading positions in the field of hemp seed production, which requires the preservation of the scientific base.

"We must protect these lands − it is not just hectares, it is an investment in our national food security and scientific independence," the expert summarized.

NAAS found itself in a confrontation with the State Property Fund, which initiated the transfer of more than 135,000 hectares of agricultural land used by scientific institutions and enterprises of the Academy to the state enterprise "Reserve" − for further leasing. The formal reason was "inefficient use", but in fact, the unique scientific infrastructure, which for decades has formed the innovative potential of the Ukrainian agricultural sector, is under threat. Some studies have a cycle of up to 10-15 years, and their results are critical to maintaining national sovereignty in the field of agricultural production.

At the same time, members of the Verkhovna Rada Committee of Ukraine on Agrarian and Land Policy see serious threats to the state from the chaotic land grabbing of NAAS. As a result of hearing the positions of the parties, the Agrarian Committee of the Rada demands that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine not withdraw state land plots belonging to NAAS in favor of the State Property Fund. Deputies are convinced that the land grabbing of the Academy will have several serious negative consequences for the further development of the state, in particular, a reduction in  jobs, which will lead to social tension in the context of the war and undermine food  and economic  security of Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyAgronomy news
Verkhovna Rada
Canada
Ukraine
