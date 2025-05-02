Recent frosts are already having a negative impact on yields in several regions of Ukraine - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Recent frosts are already having a negative impact on agricultural crops in the Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv regions. This is especially true for spring barley and winter rapeseed.
Recent frosts are already having a negative impact on crops in the central-eastern part of Ukraine. This was reported by Taras Vysotskyi, First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, reports the correspondent of UNN.
According to him, the April cold snap, which lasted about a week, did not have a significant impact on the future harvest. Many crops had not yet been sown at that time, and some had not yet emerged. And winter crops still had a level of vegetation in which they had not yet fully entered.
Now, when we look at the short-term frost that occurred the other day, unfortunately, it is already having a certain negative effect in certain regions. Not in all, but, for example, we already have the first information that the Dnipropetrovsk region, partially the Chernihiv region, that is, the central-eastern part, fell under this wave. And where the crops were already in the active stage of vegetation, for example, it could affect spring barley or winter rapeseed, which is almost blooming, there are such waves of negative consequences. Whether this will lead to complete destruction in those regions of those certain crops - it is still difficult to assess
He also added that it is necessary to wait at least another week to understand whether the plants will be able to recover and then continue to develop.
This frost will still negatively affect the final yield, it will not be maximal in these regions and these crops, but again, is it a complete loss, or is it a certain decrease in yield - it is difficult to say yet
Earlier, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported that during the spring sowing in Ukraine, 3.2 million hectares of spring grain and leguminous crops, or 56.1% of the planned area, have already been sown.