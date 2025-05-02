When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

The loss of agricultural land, debts, the threat of liquidation and uncertainty about the future - this is the reality of one of the state scientific farms of Ukraine today, which was subordinate to the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine and was transferred to the State Property Fund. Why the destruction of scientific agricultural potential may have strategic consequences for the entire country - in an exclusive comment by the head of the Desnyanske research enterprise Andriy Shekera for UNN.

The story of one farm

The state enterprise of the Desnyanske experimental farm of the Prilutsk experimental station of the Institute of Horticulture of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is located in the village of Novoselivka, Chernihiv region. Until the land was seized, the company specialized in growing grain crops and crop production. Despite the full-scale invasion of Russia, the farm did not stop working. At the same time, a significant part of its land remained unsuitable for cultivation for a long time due to contamination with explosive objects.

The attempt to return to the cultivation of land after active hostilities ended with the fact that in May 2023, in the second field, the tractor exploded on ammunition. For security reasons, we suspended work and appealed to the regional military administration with a request for demining. That year we managed to sow more than 80 hectares of my, buckwheat and peas - said the head of the enterprise Andriy Shekera.

During this period, the company was forced to conclude contracts with future payment after the harvest, in order to support the activity and stay afloat. According to Shekera, creditors agreed to postpone payments and gradually repay debts from future harvests. Demining was completed only in 2024 - at that time, all available areas were sown with sunflower, wheat and soybeans. The total area of crops was about 223 hectares.

When the ground went out from under my feet

However, after the completion of the sowing campaign, the company received a notification of a change of subordination. In January 2023, it was withdrawn from the structure of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences and transferred to the State Property Fund. At the same time, a notification was received about the withdrawal of almost 800 hectares of agricultural land. The financial consequences of this decision were critical.

Part of the land, according to Shekera, really could not be profitable due to its unsuitability for commercial agricultural production - growing crops and making a profit (afforestation, sandy land, etc.). However, the complete withdrawal of land makes it impossible to fulfill statutory tasks.

"Having learned about the alienation of land, creditors filed lawsuits and received appropriate decisions, including penalties. The company's total debt now exceeds 15 million hryvnias. Due to the lack of land, we are actually deprived of the opportunity to service these obligations. The issue of privatization of the property complex is currently being resolved," Shekera explained.

Analyzing the situation, it can be argued that a combination of factors led to the current difficulties - the consequences of the war, the alienation of land and other circumstances. At the same time, according to the head, in the context of the strategic development of the state, it is extremely important to preserve and support the scientific component of the agricultural sector.

If we build a state as a raw material one, maybe there will be no consequences. But if you orient the vector of activity to science - to the study of varieties, the development of new crops, breeding, seed production - that's a completely different matter. Our company worked in the system of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences, participated in such processes and had the potential for much greater profit. The loss of scientific potential is a serious threat. After all, it is much harder to build science than to create an ordinary raw material agricultural enterprise - Andriy Shekera emphasized.

People in the field are not numbers in the report

The head of the enterprise notes that he does not object to changes, but believes that they should be balanced, well-thought-out and implemented by professionals. Of particular concern is the lack of a systematic approach to the management of state assets and the participation of those who work directly on the ground.

"Formally, the land remains in the state, but in practice it is transferred to lease or sublease, and we do not know what will happen next. It is likely that the state enterprise will be liquidated - this is its fate in the current conditions: either bankruptcy or privatization with the redemption of all debts. But we cared about this work, we spared neither time nor health. One person could be both a loader and an agronomist, and work in the field - everything was done by hand. Therefore, now it is really painful and обидно… But this is life," Shekera summarized.

At the same time, the manager emphasizes that the key challenge today is the lack of a long-term strategic vision. According to him, it is the lack of consistency and competence in decision-making that can lead to irreversible losses - both in material and human terms.

Let us remind you

The National Academy of Agrarian Sciences found itself in a confrontation with the State Property Fund, which initiated the transfer of more than 135,000 hectares of agricultural land used by scientific institutions and enterprises of the Academy to the state enterprise "Reserve" - for further lease. The formal reason was called "inefficient use", but in fact the unique scientific infrastructure that has been forming the innovative potential of the Ukrainian agricultural sector for decades was under threat.

As a result of hearing the positions of the parties, the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Agrarian and Land Policy demands that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine not withdraw state land plots belonging to the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences in favor of the State Property Fund. Deputies are also convinced that the landlessness of the Academy will have several serious negative consequences for the further development of the state, in particular, a reduction in jobs, which will lead to social tension in the conditions of war and undermine the food and economic security of Ukraine.