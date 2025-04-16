In Ukraine, fertilizer and corn prices are rising, while wheat and oil are falling - Ministry of Economy

In February 2025, average prices for some goods continued to rise. In particular, the increase in price affected natural gas, fertilizers, corn and base metals. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, UNN writes.

According to the World Bank, in February 2025, compared to February 2024, average prices for some goods continued the growth trend that resumed in the second half of 2024 - reported in the Ministry of Economy.

The ministry noted that average prices in the global market increased:

for natural gas – by 88.3%;

fertilizers – by 24.3%;

corn – by 16.8%;

base metals – by 14.3%.

Price reductions affected the following products:

iron ore – by 15.5%;

wheat – by 1.1%;

oil – by 10.3%.

The Ministry of Economy drew attention to the fact that the average price of natural gas in European countries in February 2025 increased by 88.3% compared to February 2024 and amounted to 434.1 US dollars/thousand m3 (a record price was observed in August 2022 – 1982.2 US dollars/thousand m3).

At the same time, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), at the beginning of 2025, food prices support the upward trend that began in the last months of 2024.

In February 2025, compared to February 2024, the food price index increased by 8.2% – while the increase in world prices for vegetable oils ("plus" 29.1%), dairy products ("plus" 23.2%) and meat ("plus" 4.8%) was offset by a decrease in prices for sugar (by 15.8%) and grain (by 1.1%).

Supplement

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported that for the first time since the beginning of February, a decrease in prices for chicken eggs was recorded before Easter.