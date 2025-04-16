$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16282 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 69613 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38207 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 43474 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 50736 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92145 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84250 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35365 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60513 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109345 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

In Ukraine, fertilizer and corn prices are rising, while wheat and oil are falling - Ministry of Economy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2212 views

In February 2025, prices for gas, fertilizers, corn, and metals increased. Price decreases affected iron ore, wheat, and oil, reported the Ministry of Economy.

In Ukraine, fertilizer and corn prices are rising, while wheat and oil are falling - Ministry of Economy

In February 2025, average prices for some goods continued to rise. In particular, the increase in price affected natural gas, fertilizers, corn and base metals. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, UNN writes.

According to the World Bank, in February 2025, compared to February 2024, average prices for some goods continued the growth trend that resumed in the second half of 2024

- reported in the Ministry of Economy.

The ministry noted that average prices in the global market increased:

  • for natural gas – by 88.3%;
    • fertilizers – by 24.3%;
      • corn – by 16.8%;
        • base metals – by 14.3%.

          Price reductions affected the following products:

          • iron ore – by 15.5%;
            • wheat – by 1.1%;
              • oil – by 10.3%.

                The Ministry of Economy drew attention to the fact that the average price of natural gas in European countries in February 2025 increased by 88.3% compared to February 2024 and amounted to 434.1 US dollars/thousand m3 (a record price was observed in August 2022 – 1982.2 US dollars/thousand m3).

                At the same time, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), at the beginning of 2025, food prices support the upward trend that began in the last months of 2024.

                In February 2025, compared to February 2024, the food price index increased by 8.2% – while the increase in world prices for vegetable oils ("plus" 29.1%), dairy products ("plus" 23.2%) and meat ("plus" 4.8%) was offset by a decrease in prices for sugar (by 15.8%) and grain (by 1.1%).

                Supplement

                The Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported that for the first time since the beginning of February, a decrease in prices for chicken eggs was recorded before Easter.

                Pavlo Zinchenko

                Pavlo Zinchenko

                EconomyAgronomy news
                Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
                World Bank
                Ukraine
